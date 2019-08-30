LAKE CITY — Defending state champion New Lothrop got off to a roaring start Thursday, pounding Lake City 54-7 in a rematch of last year’s Division 7 semifinals.
Due to thunderstorms, the game was called with four minutes left in the third quarter.
“There was a storm well to the south of Lake City, and it had a lot of lightning,” New Lothrop coach Clint Galvas said. “They stopped the game, and we waited a while, and then it was decided to call it.”
The Hornets led 41-7 at halftime and the game was on a running clock when it was stopped by lightning.
“It was a good start for us,” Galvas said of the victory. “It wasn’t perfect by any means, but for week 1, it was definitely good. It’s always nicer to build from a win than a loss.”
Galvas was particularly pleased by the play of his offensive and defensive lines, which were hit hard by graduation; but they dominated Lake City.
“They were a question mark going in,” he said. “But if we continue to build from that, we can be a pretty darn good unit up front. I was pleasantly pleased with what I saw up front.”
The Hornets scored on their first drive when quarterback Avery Moore found Julius Garza for an 11-yard score. Will Muron, then scored the first of his three touchdowns on a 65-yard punt return, to give New Lothrop the lead for good.
Garza also scored three times — on two TD receptions and a run — while Moore and Cam Orr also scored for the Hornets.
Muron led the Hornets with 89 yards rushing and two scores on nine carries. Moore ran for 50 yards and a score and was 8-for-10 passing for 107 yards and two touchdowns.
“If we can continue to build on this, we can be a pretty darn good unit,” Galvas said.
Morrice 42, Kingston 0
KINGSTON — New Morrice quarterback Jonathan Carpenter shined in his debut, accounting for four total touchdowns as the defending eight-man champion Orioles slammed Kingston.
Carpenter, who rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown, threw for 177 yards and three scores, and scored on three 2-point conversions.
The junior was tasked with replacing Hunter Nowak, who ran for a school-record 2,121 yards and scored 45 touchdowns last year.
“He’d never played quarterback before,” Morrice coach Kendall Crockett said. “It was brand-new to him.”
The Orioles went in with 15 new starters among 16 positions against a Kingston team that went 8-2 last season.
“We had a decent week of practice,” Crockett said. “We didn’t know what to expect. They had an experienced offensive line coming back, but we were able to widen them out (on defense) and use our speed.”
The Orioles are a young team, with several sophomores seeing extensive time, including the entire offensive line. Their growth had Crockett looking ahead to big things again this season.
“We’re getting the beginnings of what could be a truly great season,” Crockett said. “We have all new kids at all new positions, and they’re learning at the same time.
“We’ve found a system that’s successful here,” he continued. “We’re putting kids in the right spot, letting them be athletes, and it’s worked out for us.”
Playing at Kingston in the Thumb, the Orioles were one of just two area teams that played a complete game Thursday night.
“We didn’t run into rain until we were on the way home,” Crockett said.
Chesaning 31, Benzie Central 21
CHESANING — Quarterback Trent Devereaux rushed for 18 times for 89 yards and three touchdowns to lead Chesaning past Benzie Central, 31-21, Thursday in season-opening action.
Devereaux also completed 6 of 14 passes for 81 yards and a score. He capped his effort with a two-point conversion pass and an interception.
Nick Fowler had 14 tackles for the Indians with one going for a loss. Fowler also rushed 14 times for 60 yards and had three catches for 39 yards.
Ty Gross of Chesaning had two receptions for 25 yards, including a 22-yard TD reception. He also caught a two-point conversion pass.
The game was delayed for nearly two hours after thunderstorms arrived in the second quarter with the Indians already leading 16-7. It resumed shortly after 10 p.m.
Portland 35, Ovid-Elsie 0
PORTLAND — Portland defeated Ovid-Elsie 35-0 after a lengthy weather delay Thursday night.
The Red Raiders dominated the game, leading in total yardage, 358-42, and rushing yardage, 242-30.
Portland featured Blake Meyers, with 14 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown and Cameron Roof, who had 74 rushing yards and a score. Owen Russell ran for a score and completed 7 of 12 passes for 116 yards and two TDs.
Justin Moore had eight tackles for Ovid-Elsie, including four for loss, and a sack. Ovid-Elsie’s leading rusher was Cooper Beard, with 21 yards on 13 carries. Aaron Hurst completed 2 of 7 passes for 12 yards.
Durand 28, Capac 0
DURAND — Durand defeated Capac 28-0 at Roundhouse Stadium Thursday.
No other details on the contest were available at press time.
The game was called in the third quarter due to thunderstorms.
Four games postponed to today
Lansing Eastern opened its brand-new football facility with a bang Thursday against Owosso.
Unfortunately lightning and rain forced officials to postpone the game in the third quarter with 5:36 left and the Quakers leading Owosso 35-0. Eastern has 38 straight losses and has not won a game since the seventh game of the 2014 season.
The contest was set to be continued at noon today.
Three other games were to resume today due to the storms. Williamston led Byron 13-0 when play was stopped with 10:30 left in the third quarter and that game was slated to be continued today at 10:30 a.m.
Perry led Laingsburg 28-12 at halftime when the game was stopped; it will be resumed today at 11 a.m. The Corunna-Hemlock game will also begin at 11 a.m. today with the Huskies holding an 8-6 lead with under 4 minutes left in the first half. The Corunna athletic department said admission will be free.
Owosso coach Devin Pringle said the Trojans wanted to finish the game, but had no choice but to continue it today.
“Our kids have worked hard the entire offseason in preparation for this — we’re not going to cut it short,” Pringle said. “We’re going to come back (today) and it’s a lot like life right? There are a whole lot of bumps in the road. I have confidence that we’ll bounce back and get better.”
Owosso quarterback Brett Hudecek echoed those sentiments as the long wait during the stoppage finally came to an end when word reached the team the game would be resumed today.
“It’s definitely tough tonight, but this gives us a chance to regroup and come back as a team and hopefully win this game tomorrow,” Hudecek said.
Thursday's Results
MORRICE 42, KINGSTON 0
Morrice 8 20 8 6 — 42
Mayville 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
Mor: Jonathan Carpenter 11 run (Jarrett Wood pass from Carpenter).
Second Quarter
Mor: Wood 20 run (Carpenter run)
Mor: Caden Mortinsen 18 pass from Carpenter (run failed)
Mor: Shane Cole 33 pass from Carpenter (Garrett Delau run)
Third Quarter
Mor: Mortinsen 84 pass from Carpenter (Carpenter run)
Fourth Quarter
Mor: Wyatt Wesley 38 run (Wood run)
TEAM STATISTICS
Mor
Total yards 407
Rushes-yards 31-230
Passing 6-7-0-177
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Morrice — Carpenter 18-143, Wesley 3-47, Wood 6-30, Garrett Delau 3-6, Jordan Converse 1-3.
PASSING: Morrice — Carpenter 6-7-0-177.
RECEIVING: Morrice — Shane Cole 3-67, Wood 2-102, Converse 1-8.
DEFENSE: Home — Morrice — Wesley 11 tackles; Wesley 7 tackles, 1 sack; Shane Cole 6 tackles; Kodie Kiczenski 5 tackles, 1 INT.
Records: Morrice 1-0, Kingston 0-1.
NEW LOTHROP 54, LAKE CITY 7
New Lothrop 13 28 13 x — 54
Lake City 7 0 0 x — 7
First Quarter
NL: Julius Garza 11 pass from Avery Moore (kick failed), 9:35.
NL: Will Muron 65 punt return (Ian Gross kick), 7:21.
LCL Tyler McGinnis 30 pass from Hunter Bisballe (Carlos Hernandez kick), :16.
Second Quarter
NL: Muron 17 run (Gross kick), 9:59.
NL: Moore 35 run (Garza run), 7:45.
NL: Muron 12 run (Gross kick), 6:07.
NL: Garza 9 run (kick failed), 3;15.
Third Quarter
NL: Garza 7 pass from Moore (Gross kick), 9:14.
NL: Cam Orr 33 run (kick failed), 4:00.
Game called with 4:00 remaining in third quarter.
TEAM STATISTICS
NL LC
First downs 16 5
Total yards 311 79
Rushes-yards 20-204 15-(minus-18)
Passing 107 97
Penalties-yards 5-35 9-70
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: New Lothrop — Muron 9-89, Orr 2-53, Moore 5-50, Garza 3-9, Gross 1-3. Lake City — Taylor Butkovich 3-3, Jack Pedlar 1-21, Benjamin Marion 1-0, Fernando Pena 1-(minus-1), McGiness 1-(minus-2), Bisballe 8-(minus-20).
PASSING: New Lothrop — 8-10-0-107. Lake City — Bisballe 9-21-2-97.
RECEIVING: New Lothrop — Garza 3-34, Muron 3-23, Jake Graves 2-50. Lake City — McGinness 8-93, Butkovich 1-4.
DEFENSE: New Lothrop — Justin Carnahan 4.5 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss; Moore 3-5 tackles, 1.5 TFL; Austin Barnette 3.5 tackles; Garza 2.5 tackles, 2.5 TFLs; Alec Mangino 2.5 tackles.
Records: New Lothrop 1-0, Lake City 0-1.
PORTLAND 35, OVID-ELSIE 0
O-E 0 0 0 0 — 0
Portland 7 14 0 14 — 35
First Quarter
PO: Owen Russell 14 run (Cameron Roof kick), 9:18.
Second Quarter
PO: Blake Meyers 16 pass from Russell (Roof kick), 11:43.
PO: Meyers 5 run (Roof kick), 2:24.
Fourth Quarter
PO: David Svanda 18 pass from Russell (Roof kick), 11:54.
PO: Roof 70 run (Roof kick), 7:23.
TEAM STATISTICS
O-E Port
First downs 2 19
Total yards 42 358
Rushes-yards 26-30 37-242
Passing 2-7-12 7-12-116
Penalties-yards 9-83 7-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Portland — Blake Meyers 14-89, TD; Cameron Roof 2-74, TD; Owen Russell 6-49, TD. Ovid-Elsie — Cooper Beard 13-21; Shayne Loynes 6-11; Kyren Henning 1-8.
PASSING: Portland — Russell 7-12-116, 2 TD, 0 INT. Ovid-Elsie — Aaron Hurst 2-7-12, 0 TD, 1 INT.
RECEIVING: Portland — David Svanda 3-56, TD; Gavin McGregor 2-42; Blake Meyers 1-16. Ovid-Elsie — Justin Moore 1-12; Colton Sutliff 1-0.
DEFENSE: Ovid-Elsie — Justin Moore 8 tackles, 1 sack.
Records: Portland 1-0. Ovid-Elsie 0-1.
CHESANING 31, BENZIE CENTRAL 21
BC 0 7 7 7 — 21
Chesaning 8 16 0 7 — 31
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Chesaning — Trent Devereaux 18-89, 3 TD; Nick Fowler 14-60; Matt Warby 3-25; Adam Kulhanek 4-25.
PASSING: Chesaning — Devereaux 6-14-81, TD.
RECEIVING: Chesaning — Fowler 3-39; Ty Gross 2-25, TD; Kulhanek 1-17.
DEFENSE: Chesaning — Nick Fowler 14 ackles, one for loss; Ryleigh Qualls 4 tackles; Trent Devereaux interception.
Records: Chesaning 1-0, Benzie Central 0-1.
