ELSIE — It’s district tournament time for area high school girls basketball teams.
March Madness tips off a day early today and the place to be could be Ovid-Elsie High School.
The Division 2 District 40 field features four local schools. Two will be in action tonight as Corunna (13-7) battles Flint Hamady (10-7) at 5:30 p.m. and Owosso (5-15) takes on Mt. Morris (2-17) at 7 p.m.
Ellie Toney, a 6-foot senior guard/forward who is committed to play college basketball at Davenport University, leads the area in scoring and recently became Corunna’s all-time scoring leader. Toney has also been the area’s hottest scorer of late, pouring in a career-high 35 points Feb. 18 during a 66-50 win over Brandon and draining 32 points with six 3-pointers Friday in a 67-40 win vs. Owosso.
Although not in action tonight, two other area schools will be in the mix. Ovid-Elsie (19-1), the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference outright champion, will battle the Corunna/Hamady survivor at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Chesaning (15-5) collides with the Owosso/Mt. Morris winner at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Ovid-Elsie’s lone loss this season came Feb. 22 to Goodrich, 39-25. In that game, the Marauders shot a miserable 17 percent from the field, but still led by two after three quarters. Goodrich finished second in the Flint Metro League Stars Division, which was championed by Lake Fenton.
Ovid-Elsie, coached by Ryan Cunningham, is led by senior guard Caitlyn Walter who is averaging more than 15 points per game and one of the leading 3-point shooters in the area.
The district title game is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Ovid-Elsie.
The Division 3 District 81 tournament at Bath High School will also showcase a doubleheader tonight involving three local schools. At 5:30 p.m., it’s Byron (4-15) against Laingsburg (8-12). At 7 p.m. it’s Perry (4-16) vs. Potterville (9-11).
The Byron-Laingsburg winner moves on to play 13-7 Dansville at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Perry-Potterville winner plays Bath (9-11) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The district championship game at Bath is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
In a Division 2 District 64 match-up at Goodrich High School, Durand (14-6) takes on Flint Powers Catholic (10-10) tonight at 5:30 p.m. The winner advances to Wednesday’s 5:30 p.m. district semifinal against tournament favorite Lake Fenton (17-3). The other side of the bracket finds North Branch (12-8) facing Ortonville Brandon (5-14) tonight at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will battle Goodrich (14-6) at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The district title game is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
Durand, coached by Dave Inman, is led by guard Jordyn Lawrence, who is averaging more than 14 points per game, and Jessica Winslow, the team’s top rebounder and second-leading scorer.
In a Division 4 District 112 opener tonight at Lansing Christian, Morrice takes on Webberville at 7 p.m. The Orioles (11-5) downed the Spartans (3-16) 50-12 Feb. 15. Should Morrice win tonight’s game, it would battle Fowler at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The other side of the bracket pits Fulton (1-18) against Lansing Christian (11-9) tonight at 5:30 p.m. Portland St. Patrick (20-0) plays the Fulton/Lansing Christian winner at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The district finals are set for 7 p.m. Friday.
In a Division 3 District 93 tournament at Montrose, New Lothrop (15-5) opens postseason play at 7 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of tonight’s Montrose (9-11)-Vassar (6-14) game. The other opening round tilt in that district finds Burton Madison Academy (4-9) tangling with Flint Beecher (13-5). Tournament favorite Reese (16-4) will face the Madison Academy/Beecher winner 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The district championship is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
