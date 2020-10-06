CORUNNA — A singles sweep highlighted Corunna’s 6-2 boys tennis victory over Chesaning Monday.
Caleb Stahr, at first singles, gave the Cavaliers a three-set win over Les Agnew. Stahr won his third-set tiebreaker 10-4. Stahr won the first set 6-3 while Agnew won the second set 6-1.
The Cavaliers’ other singles wins came from Blake Rowe (6-4, 6-4) over Spencer Tepati on the second court; Jake Belmer (6-3, 6-3) over Josh Rolfe; and Colby Ardelean, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 10-1 over Andrew Woodcock.
Corunna got doubles wins on the first court with Braden Fruschey and Trent Moore teaming up for a 7-6 (1), 1-6, 11-9 win over Evan List and Brent Miller; and on the third court with Lucas Cunningham and Blake Princinsky stopping Lucas Meder and Andrew Sadilek 6-3, 6-3.
Chesaning’s Alex Marzluft and Brady Coon won 6-2, 6-1 at second doubles. They defeated Dominic Vandusen and Cora Tuller.
At fourth doubles, Chesaning’s Justin Rodriguez and Domininck Hernandez topped Stephen Bender and Braylon Davis 5-7, 6-2, 10-8.
