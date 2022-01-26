ELSIE — Senior guard Caitlyn Walter’s 21-point scoring night lifted undefeated Ovid-Elsie to a 55-37 win Tuesday over visiting Chesaning.
The Marauders (10-0, 7-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) came up with 26 steals — including six from Kiah Longoria and five from Ava Bates. Bates added 11 points and eight rebounds, while Longoria scored eight points. Evalyn Cole added seven for the winning side.
Both teams had some trouble against the other’s pressure defense, but Walter said the Marauders were finally able to hit some shots to open up a 17-5 lead going into the second quarter.
“I thought we started out pretty slow, but they are probably one of the better defensive teams in our league,” Walter said. “I thought we picked it up towards the end of the first quarter a lot. Then in the third quarter we picked it up quite a lot.”
Walter scored all 11 of her team’s points in the third and Ovid-Elsie led 40-29 entering the fourth. A 15-8 fourth advantage finished off the Indians.
“Coach put me in the middle and they kept giving me the ball,” Walter said. “I just kept going to the hoop.”
Ovid-Elsie coach Ryan Cunningham said a subpar practice the day before had him worried about Tuesday’s clash.
“Yesterday, I’ll be honest with you, we didn’t have a great day of preparation,” Cunningham said. “The girls looked like they ran a marathon. They just didn’t seem like they had their legs or the energy in practice. We were all a little frustrated. Coming out, we played a little too fast and we made a lot of turnovers. It was uncharacteristic of us. I didn’t feel like it was much of what they were doing but kind of self-inflicted.”
Cunningham said Chesaning’s zone defense made things tough on his team.
“We had to make some adjustments to that but then with our pressure, our defense, was the real story for us and we made them turn it over,” Cunningham said.
Lillian Skaryd had 15 points and four steals for Chesaning (8-4, 6-3 MMAC). Avery Butcher scored seven points and Charley Mahan scored six on a pair of 3-pointers.
Steve Keck, Chesaning’s head coach, said his team turned the ball over too much. Besides O-E’s 26 steals, the Indians had 20 unforced turnovers.
“Ovid-Elsie’s plays really tough defense,” Keck said. “I was proud of how hard they worked … Lillian Skaryd played really well tonight. She wasn’t feeling 100 percent and was a little bit ill before the game. The turnovers is what hurt us.”
Chase for 1,000
Walter is on pace to become just the second Ovid-Elsie girls player to score 1,000 career points. Her 21 points Tuesday put her at 817, according to Argus-Press scoring records.
Jennifer Litomisky is the only Marauder girls player to eclipse 1,000; she scored 1,758 from 1977 to 1980.
CHESANING SCORING: Lillian Skaryd 7 0-2 15, Kylie Morse 1 0-0 2, Kennedy McAlpine 0 0-2 0, Ava Devereaux 1 1-1 3, Avery Butcher 3 0-0 7, Charley Mahan 2 0-0 6, Alexia Mugute 1 2-3 4. Totals 15 3-8 37.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Kiah Longoria 2 4-4 8, Caitlyn Walter 9 1-2 21, Braylon Byrnes 1 0-0 2, Braeden Tokar 2 2-2 6, Evalyn Cole 3 1-4 7, Ava Bates 4 3-5 11. Totals 21 11-17 55.
