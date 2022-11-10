ELSIE — Chris Winter is the new Ovid-Elsie High School athletic director.
Winter, 38, served for the past six and a half years as the Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Performance/Head Strength and Conditioning Coach at Saginaw Valley State University.
“Before that I was at four different institutions as a strength and conditioning coach,” Winter said. “So I was at Illinois State as the associate director, then I was at North Dakota State, Bisons football, seven-time national champions, I was there for two years. And then prior to that I was at Western Illinois as a grad assistant and I was the interim head strength coach there.”
Winter said he was excited to take on the new position at Ovid-Elsie.
“I’m really thrilled and I’m happy to be here,” Winter said. “This is a close knit community and you can tell there is energy. You know what I mean? I came in at an unbelievable time in football, playing the way that they were playing. You can see the heart and character of this town. The way they supported the team and the way the students came out for the football team, bringing the energy.”
Ovid-Elsie’s football team crafted an 8-3 record and reached the second round of the Division 6 playoffs.
Winter said Wednesday that his first official day as Ovid-Elsie’s new athletic director was this past Monday.
Winter was born in Peoria, Ill. and attended East Peoria Community High School, graduating in 2003 after participating in football, wrestling and track and field. He then attended Bradley University, earning his undergraduate degree in Administration of Criminal Justice/Political Science. He also attended Eureka College, playing strong safety for the Eureka football team. He earned his master’s degree in Exercise Science at Western Illinois in 2011.
He is a certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS).
Winter has been married to his wife, Rachel, for 10 years. They have one son, Conley (9).
Former Ovid-Elsie athletic director Jesse Johnson announced in August that he was stepping down from that position. That same month he was officially hired as Brandon High School’s new athletic director.
Mike Watson was then named the successor to Johnson as Ovid-Elsie’s Director of Athletics just before the 2022-23 school year began, before eventually stepping aside himself.
