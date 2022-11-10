CHRIS WINTER

CHRIS WINTER is the new athletic director at Ovid-Elsie High School. Winter officially began his duties at the school on Monday.

 Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

ELSIE — Chris Winter is the new Ovid-Elsie High School athletic director.

Winter, 38, served for the past six and a half years as the Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Performance/Head Strength and Conditioning Coach at Saginaw Valley State University.

