CHESANING — Chesaning’s girls basketball prevailed over New Lothrop 40-31 Friday to stay unbeaten on the season.
Senior guard Haylei Drope scored nine points for the winning side, while Sidnee Struck added eight points with eight rebounds and three blocks. Julia Bishop scored seven points, including five in the fourth quarter.
Chesaning (3-0 overall, 1-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) led 6-0 in the early going, but New Lothrop scored the next 11 points before the game settled into a defensive struggle. Bishop’s 3-pointer with 6:30 left gave Chesaning a 28-25 lead. She added two free throws with 2:06 left to extend the lead to 34-27 and Chesaning never looked back.
Bishop, another Chesaning senior, said the victory over a rival was especially exhilerating.
“This is the game that we’ve been looking forward to for weeks now and it just feels so good to win it,” Bishop said. “We haven’t beaten them in a long time.”
Bishop said the Chesaning offense struggled but finally did find its groove in the second half.
“We were just getting on a roll and it felt so good,” Bishop said. “I have a lot of confidence in my shot.”
New Lothrop featured Brooke Wenzlick’s 11 points. Emma Gross scored seven points and Madison Wheeler added five. Gross added seven rebounds.
Drope said Chesaning had a lot of respect for Wenzlick and tightened up the pressure on her as the game went along.
“It was really just being aware of where Wenzlick was,” Drope said. “We had to play defense like we have all season.”
Chesaning coach Ryan Ferry said Wenzlick did in fact get extra attention.
“(Containing Wenzlick) was our concern and we ran several differnt players on her,” Ferry said. “Lauren Schirle, I thought, did a great job defensively. We ran a box-and-one on her. Karissa Ferry did a nice job, Lilly Cooper. Team-wise everybody did a nice job, when she (Wenzlick) was on the court, all eyes were there and we had to make sure we had her contained.”
New Lothrop (1-3) could not overcome 21 turnovers, according to head coach Jim Perry.
“It was a hard fought game and we have young girls who are learning,” Perry said. “The 21 turnovers hurt.”
CHESANING 40, NEW LOTHROP 31
NEW LOTHROP (1-3, 0-1 MMAC): Brooke Wenzlick 2 7-9 11, Emily Gross 3 0-1 7, Madison Wheeler 2 1-2 5, Madison Wheeler 2 1-2 5, Amaya Brown 1 1-2 4, Makayla Lienau 1 0-2 2, Caela Bushre 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 9-16 31.
CHESANING (3-0, 1-0 MMAC): Haylei Drope 3 2-2 9, Sidnee Struck 3 2-3 8, Julia Bishop 2 2-2 7, Karissa Ferry 2 0-0 4, Claire Greenfelder 1 1-2 3, Elizabeth Coon 1 1-2 3, Lauren Schirle 0 1-3 1, Jordyn Bishop 2 1-2 5. Totals: 12 10-15 40.
New Lothrop 5 9 9 8 — 31
Chesaning 6 9 9 16 — 40
3-Point Goals: Chesaning 2 (Drope, Julia Bishop). New Lothrop 2 (Brown, Gross). Rebounds: Chesaning (Struck 8, Ferry 7). New Lothrop (Gross 7). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Chesaning 16. New Lothrop 17. Assists: Chesaning (Schirle 3). Steals: Chesaning (Schirle 3).
