OWOSSO — It was a split decision as Owosso and Clio remained tied atop the Flint Metro League Stars Division softball standings Thursday.
Both stand 13-3 in league play with two doubleheaders remaining. Owosso plays Corunna and Clio will play Goodrich.
The Mustangs won the first game Thursday, 8-6, as Clio broke a 6-6 tie with two runs in the top of the seventh. Ava Taylor’s run-scoring double was the big blow.
Owosso’s Macy Irelan took the loss, giving up eight runs on six hits. She struck out 10.
Owosso totaled nine hits, with Jamie Maier clubbing a two-run homer. Maier and Irelan each had two hits, while Kendall Anderson had a two-run double.
Owosso battled back to win the nightcap, 12-5, as Irelan drove in four runs on three hits.
She homered in the first inning.
Marisa Rose and Lexi Hemker each had two hits for Owosso. Irelan collected the victory in the circle, allowing five runs on six hits. She struck out eight over six innings.
Ava Taylor took the loss for Clio.
Morrice wraps up GAC Blue title
MORRICE — Morrice swept Burton Bendle 21-6 in four innings and 15-0 in four innings Thursday to finish 10-0 in the Genesee Area Conference Blue Division.
The Orioles (14-2 overall) have won three straight GAC Blue titles, also finishing atop the standings in 2021 and 2019. There was no season in 2020.
Abi Beem pitched Morrice to victories in both games. The senior worked four innings in Game 1, allowing four hits and three walks. She struck out four.
Aubrey Rogers clubbed a grand slam home run to center field — the first long ball of her career. Ava Sholty drove in five runs with a double and a single. Beem and Sydney Wolfe also had two hits.
In Game 2, Beem pitched a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and two walks. Makenzie Doerner batted 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Wolfe was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, while Sholty had a double and two RBIs.
Laingsburg sweeps Montrose
LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg collected a 3-2, 4-2 sweep of visiting Montrose Thursday.
Kailey Cataline was the winning pitcher in Game 1, working five innings and allowing two runs on five hits. She struck out five and walked two. Addyson Buchin came on in relief for the last two frames. She gave up no runs and no hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
Madison Wagner homered for the Wolfpack (6-2). Ella Merrell tripled, while Hailey Bila and Ashley Bila both singled.
In Game 2, Buchin was the winning pitcher, pitching all five innings. She gave up one hit and no walks with five strikeouts.
Hailey Bila clubbed a solo homer for Laingsburg. Ellie Baynes tripled and Wagner batted 1-for-2 with an RBI.
Brandon sweeps Corunna
CORUNNA — Brandon defeated Corunna twice Thursday, 12-2 and 21-4 in five innings.
The Cavs were hurt by a total of 18 errors.
Kira Patrick led Corunna in Game 1 with four stolen bases, one hit and an RBI. Carly Pavka batted 1-for-3, and Maddie Shuster drove in a run. Addy Henry took the loss, striking out four and walking two.
In Game 2, Shuster tripled and drove in a run. Patrick, Jenna Bauman, Claire Milton, Pavka and Skyler Alchin also hit safely. Shuster pitched five innings, striking out one and walking one.
