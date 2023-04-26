CHESANING — The Chesaning boys won 14 of 17 events to sweep past MMAC track and field adversaries Durand (101-32), New Lothrop (111-22) and Mt. Morris (112-21) Wednesday at Orra C. Morningstar Stadium.
On the girls side, New Lothrop went 3-0 with triumphs over Chesaning (76-61), Durand (101-30) and Mt. Morris (126-8). The Lady Hornets collected eight first-place finishes.
Chesaning’s boys remained unbeaten. Seniors Reese Greenfelder and Levi Maier each won three solo events and one relay.
Greenfelder took first in the discus throw (131 feet, 1 inch), the shot put (43-61/2) and the 200-meter dash (23.44). He also joined forces with Jaylen Anderson, Caleb Walker and Zach Harlan to win the 4x200 relay (1:34.88).
“I had a good day,” Greenfelder said. “My best event is probably between the discus and shot put but our 4x2 is pretty good overall — we’re like second in our region.
“We want to repeat in the conference and I’d love to go after regionals in my last year,” Greenfelder said. “Last year was heartbreaking. We were right there.”
Chesaning was second at the Division 3 regionals a year ago, scoring 1021/3 points — just two points and a fraction behind Sanford-Meridian which scored 105.
Maier topped the field in the 800 run (2:18.13), 1600 run (4:54.98) and 3200 run (10:50.54). He also anchored the Indians’ winning 4x800 relay, teaming up with Corbin Walker, Jacob Galloway and Cole Maier (9:00.24).
Maier said it was a full workout for him Wednesday as he ran more than four miles in competition.
“I did about a mile warm-up and I’ll do about a mile cool down to finish the day,” Maier said, tallying up the wear and tear of the day. “I’ve been dealing with some tendinitis in my foot and I did some workouts on the bike. So I’m happy to come here today and get a tough work out in. That’s all I was hoping for. My main goal for this week was to get ready for an elite meet on Friday.”
Maier said he got good competition from New Lothrop’s Cole Yaros, who ran second to him in both the 1600 (5:02.22) and the 3200 (10:56.57).
“The mile felt really good,” Maier said. “Cole and I went out and we stuck together for the first two laps. And it really helps when you have someone push you like that. And I’ve known Cole since my freshman year and he’s a good friend. I always love racing against him.”
Yaros said he tried to stay on Maier’s heels as long as he could in the 3200.
“He pulled away with about two laps left,” Yaros said. “I think I kept up with him until he got to that corner there. He started breaking away and I couldn’t keep up.”
Yaros said, all in all, it wasn’t a bad day.
“It was a little worse than what I was hoping for today but overall I had some good competition,” Yaros said. “I still ran and still placed pretty well. Times weren’t far off but I was hoping for a little better.”
Sophomore Caleb Walker of Chesaning won both the 110 hurdles (16.0) and 300 hurdles (42.86). He also helped the Indians win the 4x200 relay.
Others solo winners for Chesaning were Zachary Garno (400 dash, 54.54) and Alec Fowler (pole vault, 10-9).
The Indians also won the 4x100 relay with Cal Frasier, Anderson, Codey Harlan and Zach Harlan (46.29); and the 4x400 relay with Michael Clover, Zachary Garno, Cole Maier and Blake Hoerner (3:44.23).
Durand placed first in three events with Evan Samson winning two of those — the long jump (19 feet, one-half inch) and the high jump (6 feet even).
“I got first today in the high jump and I got up to six feet but it wasn’t my best day,” Samson said. “I’ve jumped 6-4 this year … I was probably happiest with long jump. It felt really good today. High jump? There’s always room for improvement and it’s my favorite event. I feel like by the end of the year, I’ll be doing a lot better than I did today.”
Samson said he wants to challenge the Durand school record in the high jump which is 6-61/4.
“My goal is 6-8 and I want to get first at states,” Samson said.
Gabe Lynn of the Railroaders won the 100 dash in 11.57 seconds.
Lynn, who has captured Argus-Press Player of the Year honors in both football and basketball, is trying track and field for the first time this year.
“This is my first year in track and so I don’t really know much, but I had a good start, it felt like it, and I just ran,” Lynn said.
HESLIP LEADS HORNETS
In the girls competition New Lothrop ruled the roost, with junior Elizabeth Heslip, emerging as a standout, winning three events individually.
Heslip nipped Durand’s Taylor Carlson by one hundredths of a second, 13.76 to 13.77, in the 100 dash.
“It was a very close race — against Taylor Carlson — she’s a great runner,” Heslip said. “I had a really good push in the beginning and I felt pretty strong. I was neck and neck with her. I could see her and right at the end, I threw my chest forward and it was really close. She was two lanes over to my left.”
Heslip also won the 400 dash (1:06.23) in a narrow victory over Makayla Reiber of Chesaning (1:06.54).
Heslip said she was nervous going into the race because it was a brand new experience.
“It was my first-ever career 400,” Heslip said. “I was really nervous but I was looking forward to it. And I kept my stride and kept my form and cranked it out. “
Finally, Heslip other victory came in the 4x200 relay with teammates Emma Bishop, Laina Yates and Ella Mulcahy (1:57.43).
Other New Lothrop solo winners were Carley Martin (shot put, 33-6), Olivia Gillett (3200 run, 14:02.42) and Josie Bauman (1600 run, 6:11.36).
The Hornets also won the 4x100 relay thanks to Kayla Hopkins, Ashlyn Albert, Yates and Mulcahy (56.17) and the 4x800 relay with Lexy Andres, Bauman, Maddie Eustace and Klara Mulcahy (11:14.25).
“We had a close race and it was a lot of fun,” Bauman said of the 4x800 relay victory.
Chesaning was second in 11:21.66.
Chesaning’s Hannah Oakes won three times on Wednesday.
The Indian junior won the 800 run (2:41.68), the discus (79-9) and helped Chesaning win the 4x400 relay with Addison Ostrander, Gwen Maike and Savannah Crofoot (4:39.94).
“I was just trying to run my PR in the 800,” Oakes said. “I didn’t quite get it. In the discus, I was hoping to PR and get an 85-0 but I threw a 79-9. In the 4x400, I was very thankful my teammates were ahead. I run the anchor leg.”
Other first-place performers for Chesaning were Avery Beckman (pole vault, 8-3), Reiber (high jump, 4-8) and Maike (100 hurdles, 17.84)
Carlson placed first in the 200 dash (28.25) and the long jump (15-1/4) for Durand.
Durand’s other first-place showing was earned by Jordyn Lawrence (300 hurdles, 53.99).
