CHESANING — The Chesaning boys won 14 of 17 events to sweep past MMAC track and field adversaries Durand (101-32), New Lothrop (111-22) and Mt. Morris (112-21) Wednesday at Orra C. Morningstar Stadium.

On the girls side, New Lothrop went 3-0 with triumphs over Chesaning (76-61), Durand (101-30) and Mt. Morris (126-8). The Lady Hornets collected eight first-place finishes.

