BIRCH RUN — New Lothrop’s boys cross country team finished third out of 22 schools Thursday during the Birch Run Invitational.
The Hornets scored 128 points, trailing Carson City-Crystal (93) and runner-up Ithaca (97). Chesaning ran 12th (317) while Byron was 14th (365).
Carson Hersch placed third in 16 minutes, 39.41 seconds for New Lothrop and Drew Kohlmann finished 11th (17:49.11). Also scoring were Thomas Heslip in 22nd in 18:37, Ryan Heslip (47th, 19:24.08) and Cole Yaros (48th, 19:24.63).
Chesaning featured Levi Maier, 24th in 18:46.9, while Byron was led by Hubert Ash (25th, 18:47.51).
In the girls race, Byron was sixth with 210 points, while New Lothrop ran ninth with 257. Chesaning placed 10th with 279. Frankenmuth was first with 33 points.
Clara Krupp of New Lothrop finished third individually in 19:53.4.
Olivia Krejci of Byron was fourth in 20:03.09. Allissa Ash of Byron ran 14th (21:40.02) while Chesaning’s Emma Soelberg took 32nd (22:52.35). Byron’s Emily Williams ran 39th (23:14.79).
Also finishing in the top 50 was Eliana Germaine of Chesaning, 48th (24:07.98).
Morrice boys second at Webberville
WEBBERVILLE — Caleb Rivers took fifth in 18 minutes, 14.01 seconds to lead the Morrice boys to second place at the six-team Webberville Invitational Thursday.
Morrice scored 61 points while trailing front-running Leslie, which scored 39. Nathan Lott of Webberville was the first individual to cross the finish line in 16:30.75.
Morrice also featured Hizuru Scribner (eighth, 18:27.59), Aiden Campbell (14th, 19:00.08), Owen Doerner (17th, 19:15.54) and Chandler Iler (21st, 19:28.96).
The Morrice girls ran third out of four teams, scoring 53 points.
Leslie was first, beating out Bath on a tiebreaker as each scored 42 points.
Madison Volz of Lansing Christian was first in 19:41.38.
Morrice was led by Josie Howard (seventh, 22:30.35), Lillie Corbat (ninth, 23:18.01), Tamaki Scribner (24th, 27:03.93), Maisie Campbell (28th, 27:41.53) and Amber Lademann (34th, 28:42.61).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Birch Run Invitational
at Birch Run High School
Team Scores: Carson City-Crystal 93; 2. Ithaca, 97; 3. New Lothrop, 128; 4. Montrose, 183; 5. Hemlock, 184; 6. Frankenmuth, 188; 2. Cass City, 199; 8. Clio, 212; 9. North Branch, 231; 10. Birch Run, 232; 11. Warren Woods Tower, 276; 12. Chesaning, 317; 13. Madison Heights Lamphere, 334; 14. Byron, 365; 15. Bay City John Glenn, 378; 16. Midland Bullock Creek, 415; 17. Ortonville Brandon, 440; 18. Saginaw Novel, 452; 19. Saginaw Valley Lutheran, 518; 20. Carrollton, 544; 21. Millington, 551; 22. Saginaw Swan Valley, 580.
1. Coleman Clark (CC-C) 16:30.88
Race Results
3. Carson Hersch (NL) 16:39.41
11. Drew Kohlmann (NL) 17:49.11
22. Thomas Heslip (NL) 18:37
24. Levi Maier (CH) 18:46.9
25. Hubert Ash (BY) 18:47.51
47. Ryan Heslip (NL) 19:24.08
48. Cole Yaros (NL) 19:24.63
50. Elisha Huggins (BY) 19:29.23
Webberville Invitational
at Webberville High School
Team standings: 1. Leslie, 39; 2. Morrice, 61; 3. Danville, 75; 4. Webberville, 80; 5. Bath, 98; 6. Charyl Stockwell Academy, 162.
Race Results
1. Nathan Lott (WEB) 16:30.75
5. Caleb Rivers (MOR) 18:14.01
8. Hizuru Scribner (MOR) 18:27.59
14. Aiden Campbell (MOR) 19:00.08.
17. Owen Doerner (MOR) 19:15.54
21. Chandler Iler (MOR) 19:28.96
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Birch Run Invitational
at Birch Run High School
Team Scores: 1. Frankenmuth, 33 points; 2. Ithaca, 63; 3. Carson City-Crystal, 175; 4. Walled Lake Central, 204; 6. Byron, 210; 7. Birch Run, 232; 8. Cass City, 236; 9. New Lothrop, 257; 10. Chesaning, 279; 11. Montrose, 282; 12. Clio, 339; 13. North Branch, 355; 14. Saginaw Valley Lutheran, 368; 15. Hemlock, 375; 16. Essexville Garber, 392; 17. Saginaw Swan Valley, 396; 18. Marlette, 403; 19. Warren Woods Tower, 429; 20. Midland Bullock Creek, 465; 21. Millington, 626.
Race Results
1. Gabbie Michael (FR) 18:42.79
3. Clara Krupp (NL) 19:53.4
4. Olivia Krejci (BY) 20:03.09
14. Alissa Ash (BY) 21:40.02
32. Emma Soelberg (CH) 22:52.35
39. Emily Williams (BY) 23:14.79
48. Eliana Germaine (CH) 24:07.33
Webberville Invitational
at Webberville High School
Team standings: 1. Leslie, 42. 2. Bath, 42; 3. Morrice, 53; 4. Webberville, 84.
Race Results
1. Madison Volz (LC) 19:41.38
7. Josie Howard (MOR) 22:30.35
9. Lillie Corbat (MOR) 23:18.01
25. Tamaki Scribner (MOR) 27:03.93
28. Maisie Campbell (MOR) 27:41.53
34. Amber Lademann (MOR) 28:42.61
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.