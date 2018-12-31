CORUNNA — Maddie Birchmeier made the biggest shot of the season so far for the Corunna girls basketball team — but the 5-foot-6 senior point guard has made her mark as an unselfish all-around player who makes the other Cavaliers better.
Birchmeier, this week’s Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week, is one of the biggest reasons the Cavaliers stand 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Genesee Area Conference Red Division.
“Our team is really close this season and we have real strong chemistry,” the senior said. “And I feel it really shows on the court. With our starting five, in practice and in games, we can tell what each person is going to do — and what our strengths and weaknesses are.”
One of Birchmeier’s highlights so far this season was setting a Corunna school record for most assists in a game (11) when the Cavaliers defeated Flint Hamady in overtime, 69-58, Dec. 14. The previous school record for most assists in a game was 9, set by Birchmeier’s older sister Payton.
“They (Hamady) were face-guarding her (Maddie) the whole game,” said Birchmeier’s father and Corunna head coach Ron Birchmeier. “So it was hard for her to get her hands on the ball. But again, she found away and the 11 assists were a school record.”
Another came Dec. 11 when Maddie Birchmeier made a 3-pointer with two seconds left as Corunna defeated Goodrich, 54-53, on the Martians home court. Birchmeier finished with 16 points in that game and it marked the first time in Ron Birchmeier’s eight-year varsity coaching career at Corunna that the Cavaliers were able to beat Goodrich.
“It might not have been the smartest move — to jack up a three,” the senior said with a smile. “Apparently, my coaches were yelling to me to drive. But if I didn’t jack up that three, you never know what could have happened. So it was definitely very exciting. When I shot the ball, I just told myself, ‘I hope it’s going in.’ And it went in — awesome.”
She said she’ll remember that game the rest of her life.
“That was definitely the game I’ll never forget from my senior year because that was the first time we ever beat Goodrich and the first time my dad has ever beaten Goodrich — so it meant a lot more to me than just a game.”
Her father said it was the right play.
“She hit a 3-pointer, it was about four or five feet outside of the arc,” said her father. “It was a play all on her own. We were down with seven seconds to go and I relied on the girls to call their own deal and they gave it to Maddie and Maddie did what she had to do.”
Added the coach, “That’s the first time I’ve ever beaten Goodrich. My first year coaching, we lost to them by 40 in the regional finals. The next two years we lost to them in the district finals.”
Birchmeier’s all-around game has been on display this season. She is averaging 10.4 points per game and has handed out 6.6 assists per clash.
She is also grabbing 4.2 rebounds per game and has delivered 2.4 steals per game.
“The girls have been playing really well together and Maddie, with her personality, is more about the team than herself,” said Ron Birchmeier. “It’s always been like that. Right now, the girls are playing well and she gives them the ball. She’s good with that.”
His daughter is a good shooter and passer and most of all, an outstanding defender, Birchmeier said.
“She’s one of the best defensive players in the area,” said the coach. “The travel team that she was on, that’s what they had her down as. She’s very quick, very fast and handles the basketball very well. Her basketball I.Q. is very high. She can read things and either intercept the pass or disrupt her plays because of her I.Q.”
On press breaks, Birchmeier is also a key player, he said.
“She’s a very good leader — she’s a coach on the floor,” said Ron Birchmeier. “And she actually coaches us coaches too. She’a able to tell us what’s working and not working and what’s the mood of the girls. She’s the one who kind of keeps it all together right now.”
Corunna has six seniors back from last year along with a seventh — Hannah Hollister, who hasn’t played yet this season due to an injury.
She was asked what the main goal is for the Corunna girls basketball team this winter.
“We just want to keep doing what we’re doing,” Birchmeier said. “Just keep winning and pretty much our goal is to get to the Final Four and to win — it’s always to win.”
She said that, coming from a basketball family, she has had plenty of players to look up to. Two of her sisters — Payton and Megan, not only starred at Corunna but went on to star collegiately. Megan played at the University of Indianapolis while Payton, a three-time Argus-Press Miss Basketball, went on to play at Marist College and Wayne State University. Maddie also has an older brother, Brendan, who played collegiately at Kalamazoo Valley Community College.
This is Maddie Birchmeier’s fourth year of varsity basketball. She has also starred in volleyball and track and field at Corunna.
The senior played outside hitter and helped Corunna advance to the state semifinals for the first time ever this past fall.
She led coach Kari Carnell’s team in digs with 537 this past fall.
“My highlight for volleyball was definitely going to the Final Four without a doubt,” Birchmeier said. “Because that was the first time that Corunna volleyball has ever done that — winning a game at the quarterfinals. And then just watching the community come together to support you. That’s something I will never forget — it’s awesome.”
In track and field, Birchmeier has also competed in the 400-meter relay, 800 relay and 200 dash along with other events. She helped the Cavaliers win a regional title last year. She was a state placer in the 400 relay and state qualifier in the 800 relay.
She plans to continue her basketball career at Concordia University in Ann Arbor.
Birchmeier maintains a 3.93 grade point average.
“I will be playing (NAIA) basketball there and study nursing,” Maddie said.
