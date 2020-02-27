Many area basketball games were postponed Wednesday due to the winter snowstorm.
Among those postponed was the Laingsburg boys’ basketball contest against Fulton. That Central Michigan Athletic Conference game has been rescheduled to Monday while Laingsburg’s original Monday game against Portland has been pushed back to March 4.
Chesaning also postponed its boys’ basketball game against Mayville.
There was no word on when that Chesaning game will be re-scheduled.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Chesaning 52, SASA 45
SAGINAW — Elizabeth Coon scored 16 points to help Chesaning get past Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy Tuesday.
Sidnee Struck added nine points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Indians (15-4), who trailed 29-27 at halftime. Chesaning hit a season-high seven 3-pointers.
“SASA was 15-3 going into tonight’s game and it always feels good to beat a good team,” Chesaning coach Ryan Ferry said. “The girls played their hearts out tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.