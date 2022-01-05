LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg used a 21-10 fourth-quarter run to defeat rival Pewamo-Westphalia 65-56 Tuesday.
The Wolfpack (2-1, 2-0 Central Michigan Athletic Conference) shook off a 7-0 deficit in the early minutes. Sophomore Zander Woodruff led the charge with 18 points, while seniors Noah Hagarty and DayShawn Bowman chipped in with 10 and eight points, respectively. Junior Eli Woodruff also scored eight points.
Pewamo-Westphalia (2-3, 1-1 CMAC) was paced by Jamison Eklund’s 24 points.
Corunna 51, Holly 46
HOLLY — Corunna improved to 2-3 overall with a 51-46 win over Holly Tuesday.
Peyton Termeer scored 13 points for the Cavaliers. Wyatt Bower scored 12 points with 10 rebounds and Jaden Edington scored 11 points. Tarick Bower added seven points for Corunna.
Holly fell to 2-3 overall.
CORUNNA SCORING: Logan Roka 2 0-0 4, Wyatt Bower 5 2-4 12, Tarick Bower 2 3-4 7, Will Walter 1 0-0 2, Peyton Termeer 4 3-3 13, Braylon Socia 1 0-0 2, Jaden Edington 5 1-5 11. Totals 20 9-16 51.
Swartz Creek 62, Owosso 37
SWARTZ CREEK — Owosso fell to 0-4 with a 62-37 loss at Swartz Creek Tuesday.
The Dragons improved to 1-5 overall.
No other information was reported.
