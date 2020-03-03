VASSAR — Brooke Wenzlick scored 20 points with seven rebounds and six assists to lead New Lothrop past Vassar, 46-18, Monday in a first-round Division 3 girls district basketball game.
The Hornets (11-10) advanced to Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. Division 3 district semifinals against Hemlock (18-2) at Vassar.
Madison Wheeler scored nine points for the Hornets. Makayla Lienau added 10 rebounds and four assists, while Caela Bushre had three blocks.
New Lothrop led 20-1 after one quarter.
“We jumped on them early, 20-0, with full court pressure,” New Lothrop coach Jim Perry said. “But we had trouble scoring in the halfcourt in the second quarter. At halftime, we talked about coming out of cuts ready to shoot as Vassar was really taking away the paint. We shot better in the second half and we were able to get a comfortable win.”
Added Perry: “Our focus is now on Hemlock, which plays a very different style of ball than what Vassar played.”
Vassar finished the year 5-16.
NEW LOTHROP 46, VASSAR 18
NEW LOTHROP (11-10): Lauren Riley 2 0-1 4, Emily Gross 2 0-0 4, Makayla Lienau 2 1-2 5, Brooke Wenzlick 8 3-4 20, Madison Wheeler 3 0-0 9, Caela Bushre 1 0-0 2, Muron 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 4-7 46.
VASSAR (5-16): No details provided.
NL 20 4 13 9 — 46
Vassar 1 7 5 5 — 18
3-Point Goals: New Lothrop 4 (Wheeler 3, Wenzlick 1). Rebounds: New Lothrop 24 (Lienau 10, Wenzlick 7). Total Fouls (Fouled out): New Lothrop 10 (none). Assists: New Lothrop 13 (Wenzlick 6), Lienau 4). Steals: New Lothrop 6 (Wenzlick 2).Turnovers: New Lothrop 7.
