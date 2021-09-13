ASHLEY — Morrice senior quarterback Wyatt Wesley ran for four touchdowns in the first half and finished with 220 yards on the ground as the Orioles cruised past Ashley 58-0 Friday.
Morrice (3-0) built a 50-0 lead at halftime. Devon Dietz, Josh Mosher, Dustin Copeland and Wyatt Cartier also ran for first-half scores. Copeland added a 52-yard scoring run in early in the third quarter.
The Orioles only attempted one pass, which was incomplete. Morrice piled up 471 total yards, all on the ground.
Wesley also had seven tackles to lead the defensive effort.
More Morrice stats: Rushing — Copleand 3-72, 2 TD; W. Cartier 3-69, TD; Dietz 1-44, TD; Mosher 4-40, TD. Tackles — Peyton McGowan 6; Brett McGowan 4 (1 sack), 1 fumble recovery. Total yards — Morrice 471, Ashley 44.
