CORUNNA — Corunna’s softball team wept Flint Kearsley, 16-11 and 13-9, Thursday for its first two victories of the season.
Addy Henry batted 4-for-4 in Game 1 with two doubles and four RBIs for Corunna (2-26). Skyler Alchin batted 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs. Maddie Shuster batted 3-for-5 with one RBI.
Henry pitched all seven innings, striking out nine and walking none.
In Game 2, Kira Patrick drilled a three-run homer, a triple and a double for the Cavs. She drove in four runs total. Alchin batted 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and Henry batted 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Henry again pitched all seven innings, striking out seven and walking none.
Byron takes two from Bendle
BYRON — Byron swept Burton Bendle 12-2 and 16-1 Thursday.
Maddie Spears pitched all five innings of the first game and allowed just four hits with six strikeouts and two walks. Spears had three hits while Kaelyn Strzelecki had two hits and five RBIs.
In Game 2, Camryn Hamilton pitched a no-hitter over four innings with eight strikeouts and five walks.
Jaden Zakoor and Jana L’Esperance each had three hits while Hamilton drove in four runs with two hits.
BASEBALL
Corunna, Swartz Creek split
CORUNNA — Corunna won the first game, 10-3, but Swartz Creek won the nightcap, 7-3 Thursday.
The Cavaliers (12-16) featured the pitching of Collin Thompson in the opener. Thompson went all seven innings, yielding three runs on five hits. He struck out three and walked none.
Thompson also clubbed two hits with a double and two RBIs. Colby Ardelean had two hits including a triple and drove in a run.
The Dragons outhit Corunna 10-5 in the nightcap. Thompson had two hits and an RBI for the Cavaliers, who also got a double from Logan Vowell.
Vowell pitched six innings and gave up four runs on eight hits. He struck out three and walked three. Braylon Socia pitched the final inning. He gave up three runs and two hits.
Byron sweeps Bendle
BYRON — Byron swept Burton Bendle, 15-0 and 15-5 Thursday.
Billy Bailey was the winning pitcher in Game 1, threading a two-hitter with five strikeouts and one walk.
George L’Esperance leveled three hits with four RBIs for the Eagles. Trevor Ritter had three hits and three RBIs.
In Game 2, Matt Johnson drove in four runs with three hits.
Troy Bedell and Tyler Hermann combined to pitche an eight-hitter with nine strikeouts.
BOYS GOLF
Mazza leads Trojans
GRAND BLANC — Owosso fell to Flint Kearsley Thursday in the Trojans’ final Flint Metro League dual meet of the season.
Jon Mazza led Owosso (0-10) with a round of 46.
Also scoring for the Trojans were Owen Feldpausch, Tucker Lewis and Mason Temple.
Owosso squares off with Corunna today at Owosso Country Club in the Phillips Cup.
GIRLS SOCCER
O-E 8, LakeVille 0
OTISVILLE — Hailee Campbell scored four goals and Evalyn Cole scored three as Ovid-Elsie defeated Otisville LakeVille 8-0 Thursday.
Caitlyn Walter also scored for the Marauders, who outshot LakeVille 20-0.
“I was happy with our effort tonight and our ability to control play,” Ovid-Elsie head coach Craig Thelen said.
Ovid-Elsie improved to 11-4-1 overall.
