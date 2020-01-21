The Argus-Press
MORRICE — Hunter McGowan scored 20 points as Morrice defeated Portland St. Patrick, 57-54, Monday to end a five-game losing streak.
McGowan hit four 3-pointers. Owen Doerner added 16 points and Peyton Smith had 11 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and five points in the nonconference game for the Orioles (2-5). Morrice’s Shane Cole had five rebounds.
“We made some free throws down the stretch and McGowan had a big rebound on a free throw they were trying to miss on purpose,” Morrice coach Jeremy Rogers said. “It was a sound team win for sure.”
The Orioles made 13 of 20 free-throw attempts, compared to St. Pat’s 3-for-14 effort at the line.
Connor Cross scored 17 points for the Shamrocks (1-7).
Durand 61, SASA 40
SAGINAW — Durand ran out to an 18-1 lead and cruised to a 61-40 nonconference road win Monday over Saginaw Arts & Sciences.
Jaylen Jones scored 12 points for the Railroaders (4-5), while Austin Frizzelle and Chandler Cleveland each scored 11 points. Frizzelle’s point total was a career-high.
Ja’Marien Taylor-Jones had 13 points for SASA (5-3).
MORRICE 57, PORTLAND ST. PAT 54
PORTLAND ST. PAT (1-7): Connor Cross 7 2-5 17, Ryan Lay 6 0-3 12. Totals: 23 3-14 54.
MORRICE (2-5): Hunter McGowan 7 2-2 20, Todd Nanasy 1 3-4 6, Shane Cole 1 2-3 4, Kodie Kiczenski 1 0-0 2, Peyton Smith 1 3-7 5, Owen Doerner 5 3-4 16, Jack Nanasy 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 13-20 57.
PSP 12 15 13 11 — 54
Morrice 21 11 15 10 — 57
3-Point Goals: Morrice — 8 (McGowan 4, Doerner 3, Todd Nanasy 1). Portland St. Patrick 5 (Coyne 2. Schneider 1, Cross 1, Mauren 1). Rebounds: Morrice 31 (Smith 11, Cole 5, Todd Nanasy 4, McGowan 4). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Morrice 15 (Jack Nanasy). Portland St. Patrick 20. Assists: Morrice 15 (Smith 5, McGowan 4, Cole 3, Doerner 3). Steals: Morrice 4 (McGowan 1, Cole 1, Smith 1, Jack Nanasy 1). Blocked Shots: Morrice 6 (Smith 2, Doerner 2, McGowan 1, Jack Nanasy 1). Turnovers: Morrice 9.
DURAND 61, SASA 40
DURAND (4-5): Austin Kelley 1 2-2 5, Ben Nebo 2 0-0 5, Gabe Lynn 1 0-0 3, Kyle Winslow 3 0-0 6, Chandler Cleveland 4 2-3 11, Jaylen Jones 4 3-3 12, Conner LaFave 1 0-0 2, Evan Egan 3 0-0 6, Austin Frizzelle 5 1-3 11. Totals: 24 8-11 61.
SASA (5-3): Ja’Marien Taylor-Jones 5 0-2 13. Totals: 14 7-13 40.
Durand 18 10 12 21 — 61
SASA 4 16 10 10 — 40
3-Point Goals: Durand 5 (Kelley 1, Nebo 1, Lynn 1, Cleveland 1, Jones 1). SASA 5 (Taylor-Jones 3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.