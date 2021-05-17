OWOSSO — Owosso junior pitcher Macy Irelan struck out 35 batters over three games as the Trojans finished 2-1 at their own round-robin softball tournament Saturday.
Irelan gave up no hits over the first four innings during a 12-2 win against Pewamo-Westphalia in the first game. Irelan struck out nine and did not walk a batter. Teammate Mara LaHaine pitched one inning of relief.
Madyson Rainey drove in four runs, joining Reyn Tuttle with three hits.
In Game 2, eventual tournament champion Lake Orion defeated Owosso 2-1. The contest was tied at 1 in the bottom of the fifth when an error scored the winning run.
Irelan struck out 13 and walked one while allowing four hits over six innings.
Lake Orion’s Lauren Smith pitched a three-hitter with four strikeouts and one walk. Lexi Hemker, Rainey and Karley Kincaid had hits for Owosso.
In Game 3, Owosso shut out Mt. Pleasant 10-0 behind Irelan’s one-hitter through six innings. She had 13 strikeouts and no walks. The Trojans played error-free defense.
Owosso recorded eight hits in the game with Irelan, Sydney Somers and Jamie Maier all swatting two each.
