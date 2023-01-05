NEW LOTHROP — Ovid-Elsie’s Talan Parsons stayed perfect but so did New Lothrop’s No. 1-ranked wrestling team Wednesday.
In a marquee matchup, Parsons, the Marauders’ defending state champion, logged a hard-fought 5-0 victory over Daven Lockwood at 120 pounds in the third bout of the night.
The scrap was scoreless through the first period and Parsons got a two-point near fall at the end of the second and added an escape and a takedown in the third period.
Parsons, who had beaten Lockwood 1-0 last season, rose to 18-0 on the season but victories came few and far between for Ovid-Elsie, which forfeited five weight classes in theier Mid-Michigan Activities Conference opener.
When the night’s grappling had wrapped, New Lothrop had prevailed, 68-6, to improve to 7-0 overall and 1-0 in the MMAC.
Ovid-Elsie fell to 2-3 overall and 0-1 in the league.
After the match, Parsons acknowledged that Lockwood made him work for his solo win, but he never doubted the eventual outcome.
“The first period was a little slow but in the second period I definitely kicked it in, got moving a little bit more and ended up towards the end being able to turn him to take a substantial lead toward the third period, especially with him going down,” Parsons said. “Me getting the escape put me up by three and I’m very good on my feet so, going up by three was in my favor. I wasn’t worried about him taking me down.”
Lockwood said he wanted to start fast.
“I wanted to go out there and push the pace — I knew he was a high-ranked kid,” Lockwood said. “I looked at it as an opportunity to go out there and make a name for myself. I went out there like I wrestle everyone else. It just didn’t work out at the start.”
Lockwood, a senior who placed eighth in the state last season, fell to 12-3 on the season.
New Lothrop coach Jeff Campbell said it was quite a battle and that Lockwood wrestled well despite the loss.
“Obviously there were two big matches tonight — ones with two really good wrestlers,” Campbell said. “Their guys, Talan Parsons and Cole Workman wrestled our guys Daven Lockwood and Dalton Birchmeier. Those were both really good matches. Perfect matches you want to see at this time of the year. We didn’t come on top (in those two matches) but I thought our guys did a lot of good things.”
Workman improved to 18-1 with a 3-1 triumph over Birchmeier at 138 pounds. Birchmeier fell t0 6-5.
Workman got a takedown in the first period and an escape in the third period.
“I was a little sluggish,” Workman said. “But other than that, I felt I wrestled pretty solid and kept control when I needed it.”
Campbell said there were plenty of positives to come with the league-opening victory.
“Another big match, I thought, was Dominic Casciano (at 150 pounds),” Campbell said. “He just got in the starting line-up last year and hasn’t been wrestling a real long time but he’s been working his butt off. He’s really come along. And have him chase a major (decision) for us against a solid kid from their team, that was really good to see.”
Casciano celebrated his 18th birthday with a 15-5 victory over Chayson Thornton.
Casciano said he had just one thing in mind throughout the match.
“Just keep going and don’t quit,” Casciano said. “I was able to win by 10 and it was a big victory.”
The Hornets also collected four pins, a win by injury default and the five unopposed triumphs.
The Hornets began the night with Blake Wendling’s 36-second pin of Ava Juhas at 106 pounds and ended it with Grayson Orr’s 24-second pin of 285-pounder Trey Milner, who could not escape from the cradle. Orr improved his season record to 7-1.
“Grayson, for a guy his size, doesn’t wrestle like a heavyweight,” Campbell said. “He’s quick and he’s able to change directions and change levels and he has a big arsenal. He wrestles more like a 165-pounder. He’s always fun to watch and he wrestled really well.”
New Lothrop’s Parker Noonan, at 144 pounds, needed just 37 seconds to pin Clayton Juhas. Trailing late in the third period, the Hornets’ Cole Noonan pinned Dawson Taylor in 5:34 at 215.
At 157, New Lothrop’s Grant Adelberg won by injury default while leading 4-1 against Trace Taylor.
NEW LOTHROP HALL OF FAME TOURNEY SATURDAY
New Lothrop will host its Hall of Fame Tournament this Saturday, with representatives from 30 teams in attendance. The action begins at 9 a.m. Prior to the finals, around 4-5 p.m., two individuals will be inducted into the New Lothrop Hall of Fame’s 2023 Class — Jack Provencal and Larry Kelley.
Provencal was New Lothrop’s first varsity wrestling coach in 1969, before moving on to Eaton Rapids in 1974. Kelley is a former athletic director and head coach of multiple sports at the school. He’s been coaching for six decades.
“We’ll have some of the best wrestlers in the state,” said Campbell.
