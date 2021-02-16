ELSIE — Kiah Longoria scored 12 points with four rebounds and four asssists, and Braeden Tokar had 10 points and four steals to lead Ovid-Elsie past Burton Bentley, 63-18, Monday.
The Marauders (2-1) shot 52 percent from the floor. O-E came up with 18 steals and committed just 10 turnovers.
“We came out with a lot of intensity tonight and played our most complete game so far,” O-E coach Ryan Cunningham said. “For a young team, they’re starting to buy in and it’s starting to click for them. I’m proud of the effort tonight, especially on the defensive end.”
Caitlyn Walter scored nine points with two steals and two assists for the Marauders. Bentley fell to 1-2 overall.
Ovid-Elsie scoring: Kaylee Hall 2 0-2 4, Kiah Longoria 5 2-5 12, Tristin Ziola 3 0-0 6, Cailtyn Walter 4 0-0 9, Braylon Byrnes 0 2-2 2, Braeden Tokar 3 4-6 10, Evalyn Cole 3 0-0 6, Hailee Campbell 2 0-0 4, Madison Cunningham 3 0-0 7, Ava Bates 1 1-2 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.