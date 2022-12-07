BURTON — Senior guard/forward Gabe Lynn opened the season with a triple-double — amassing 32 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals as the Durand boys basketball team opened the season with an 81-55 victory at Burton Bentley Tuesday.
Lynn, last year’s Argus-Press All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year, drained five 3-pointers. Austin Kelley scored 18 points with seven rebounds and Alex Bruni scored 11 for the Railroaders.
Durand, which finished with a 25-9 fourth-quarter run, owned a decisive 41-22 rebounding advantage.
Tyron Boston scored 20 points for Bentley.
DURAND SCORING: Austin Kelley 8 2-4 18, Markell Tate 2 2-2 6, Alex Bruni 3 5-6 11, Gabe Lynn 13 1-2 32, Brayden Joslin 1 2-2 5, Colin Randall 1 0-0 2, Brayden Kelley 1 1-1 3, Carter Boisclair 1 2-4 4. Totals 30 15-21 81.
Ovid-Elsie 52, Dansville 49
DANSVILLE — Ovid-Elsie trailed by nine points, 49-40, with 4 minutes to play.
The Marauders then finished the game with a 12-0 run to rally past Dansville, 52-49, in their boys basketball season opener Tuesday.
Clay Wittenberg scored 24 points with eight rebounds, three steals and one block for Ovid-Elsie, coming off a 16-4 season and a Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship. Logan Thompson had four steals and joined Tryce Tokar with eight points.
Chesaning 66, Ithaca 35
ITHACA — Mason Struck and Reese Greenfelder each scored 18 points as Chesaning opened the season by beating Ithaca 66-35 Tuesday.
Greenfelder added eight rebounds, four steals and a block while Struck had six rebounds, three steals and an assist.
Eli Escamilla and Lucas Powell each scored eight points while Jaylen Anderson and Evan List scored seven and six points, respectively.
CHESANING SCORING: Reese Greenfelder 18 points, Mason Struck 18 points, Eli Escamilla 8 points, Lucas Powell 8 points, Jaylen Anderson 7 points, Evan List 6 points, Nate Ferry 1 point.
Charyl Stockwell 62, Byron 40
BRIGHTON — Owen Thomas scored 12 points and Nathan Erdman added 10 points, four blocks and two steals Tuesday but Byron lost its season opener to Brighton Charyl Stockwell Academy, 62-40.
“Not the season opener I was hoping for,” said Byron coach Matt Brown. “We were outrebounded and couldn’t get enough traction on offense. We now know what we need to work on and hope to only improve throughout the season.”
Trevor Ritter scored six points with three steals and two blocks. Ritter also shot 4-for-4 from the free throw line for Byron.
BYRON SCORING: Owen Thomas 12 points, Nathan Erdman 10 points, Glen L’Esperance 2 points, Reece Arndt 4 points, Trevor Ritter 6 points, Mitchell Morrow 2 points, Jalen Branch 2 points, Preston Ward 2 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Morrice 60, Vestaburg 22
VESTABURG — Aubrey Rogers scored 26 points and Makenzie Doerner added 18 points as each drained three 3-pointers.
The duo were the ringleaders for the unbeaten Morrice girls basketball team Tuesday during a 60-22 road victory over Vestaburg.
Rogers added 12 rebounds, seven assists and four steals to her stat line as Morrice improved to 3-0. Doerner added eight steals, five assists and five rebounds to her’s. Kaylee McGowan had eight points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three assists while Lily Nowak had eight steals and four points.
Vestaburg got seven points from Addison Neeus.
MORRICE SCORING: Lily Nowak 2 0-0 4, Makenzie Doerner 7 1-4 8, Kaylee McGowan 3 2-6 8, Maisie Campbell 1 0-0 2, Alexa Rose 0 0-4 0, McKenzie Beem 1 0-0 2, Aubrey Rogers 11 1-2 26. Totals 25 4-16 60.
Durand 65, Bentley 13
BURTON — Jordyn Lawrence scored 21 points and 10 different players scored for Durand during a 65-13 rout of Burton Bentley Tuesday.
The Railroaders (3-1) lowered Bentley to 1-1.
Marissa Harper and Malerie Freese each scored eight points for Durand. Izzy Konesny added seven points.
Bentley was topped by Jada Moses with 10 points.
DURAND SCORING: Sydney Leydig 2 0-0 4, Samantha Leydig 2 0-0 4, Jordyn Lawrence 9 3-4 21, Izzy Konesny 3 0-2 7, Msarissa Harper 4 0-0 8, Raine Smith 2 0-0 4, Hayli Pugh 2 0-0 4, Mackenzi Asln 0 1-2 1, Rylee Remington 2 0-0 4, Malerie Freese 4 0-0 8. Totals 30 4-8 65.
Byron 31, Charyl Stockwell 27
BRIGHTON — Haylee Schott scored nine points with 10 rebounds to lead Byron past Charyl Stockwell Academy 31-27 Tuesday.
Byron closed with a 9-2 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter. The visitors overcame a 9-for-20 shooting performance at the free throw line.
The Eagles (2-1) got eight points, 10 rebounds and two steals from Jordan Huhn. Ashley Nixon and Reese Forgie each scored seven points for Byron. Forgie added seven assists and four rebounds while Nixon had three rebounds, three steals and two assists. Kierra Conlen supplied four steals and three rebounds.
BYRON SCORING: Kierra Conlen 0 0-1 0, Ashley Nixon 3 1-3 7, Reese Forgie 2 3-8 7, Haylee Schott 2 5-8 9, Jordan Huhn 3 0-0 8. Totals 10 9-20 31.
Ithaca 68, Chesaning 42
CHESANING — Charley Mahan scored 21 points including a 10-for-13 performance at the free throw line, but Chesaning lost 68-42 to Ithaca Tuesday.
Mahan added eight rebounds and two assists.
The Indians fell to 1-2 overall while Ithaca improved to 2-0.
Chesaning’s Hannah Oakes scored eight points while Maddy Steele scored four.
Delaney Seaman scored 33 points for Ithaca.
CHESANING SCORING: Charley Mahan 21 points, Hannah Oakes 8 points, Maddy Steele 4 points, Hannah Cooper 3 points, Natalie Pierce 3 points, Avery Beckman 3 points.
