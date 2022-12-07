BURTON — Senior guard/forward Gabe Lynn opened the season with a triple-double — amassing 32 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals as the Durand boys basketball team opened the season with an 81-55 victory at Burton Bentley Tuesday.

Lynn, last year’s Argus-Press All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year, drained five 3-pointers. Austin Kelley scored 18 points with seven rebounds and Alex Bruni scored 11 for the Railroaders.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.