OWOSSO — Owosso swept New Lothrop, 5-1 and 12-3, Wednesday.
Macy Irelan pitched a one-hitter over seven innings in Game 1. The junior right-hander struck out 11 and walked none. Irelan also batted 2-for-3 in the game with a sixth-inning, two-run homer.
Jersey Hemgesberg had one hit for New Lothrop. Hemgesberg also took the pitching loss. She worked four innings and gave up two runs on three hits with two strikeouts.
In the nightcap, Irelan again got the pitching win for the Trojans. She allowed three runs on three hits over seven innings with 11 strikeouts and one walk.
Owosso had 12 hits with Irelan and Lexi Hemker swatting three hits apiece.
Hemgesberg took the loss, surrendering seven runs on six hits over five innings. She struck out two.
The Trojans rose to 20-3 overall while the Hornets fell to 26-5.
Clio sweeps Corunna
CORUNNA — Clio blanked Corunna 15-0 and 17-0 Wednesday in a pair of five-inning contests.
Gracie Yerian batted 2-for-2 for the Cavaliers in Game 1. JaiLia Campos, Bridget Ryon, Skyler Alchin and Kadymn Dennis all had one hit.
Ryon took the loss, pitching all five innings and giving up four earned runs and four walks. She had eight strikeouts.
In Game 2, Campos and Kira Patrick each batted 2-for-3 with Patrick swatting a double. Ryon and Isabel Rau added one hit apiece.
Campos took the loss. She struck out three and walked five.
Byron breaks even
BYRON — Byron split with Bentley, winning the first game 15-7 but losing the nightcap 8-4.
Rachel Franks lined four hits and drove in five runs in the first game for the Eagles. Jaden Zakoor had four hits and three RBIs.
Reese Forgie and Lily Miller also had three hits for Byron.
In Game 2, Zakoor had three more hits with an RBI while Franks had two hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.