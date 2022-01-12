CORUNNA — Ellie Toney scored 25 points and shot 11-for-11 from the free-throw line as Corunna edged Flushing 49-46 Tuesday.
Toney scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, draining two of her four 3-pointers. Corunna (4-4) shot 21 of 23 from the line overall. Corunna also got 11 points from Jenna Bauman and nine from Sydney Gillett.
Flushing (6-2) featured 6-foot-4 junior center Sarah Rambus’ 24 points. Rambus is a highly sought-after college prospect who has been offered by more than 30 Division 1 schools including Michigan, Michigan State, Oakland, Ohio State, Maryland, Florida State and North Carolina.
Toney climbed to 26th on the area’s all-time scoring list (1,056) and moved within nine points of Annie Carr (1,065) for fifth all-time at Corunna.
CORUNNA SCORING: Kira Patrick 0 2-2 2, Jenna Bauman 2 6-8 11, Ellie Toney 5 11-11 25, Sydnie Gillett 3 2-2 9, Jorja Napier 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 21-23 49.
FLUSHING: Sarah Rambus 8 8-11 24. Totals 17 9-14 46.
Durand 61, Byron 17
BYRON — Jessica Winslow had 16 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots to lead Durand past Byron 61-17 Tuesday.
Izzy Konesny had 11 points and seven steals for the Railroaders (7-2, 4-1 MMAC). Jordyn Lawrence had nine points and Sydney Leydig had seven points and seven rebounds for Durand, which snapped a six-game skid in the series with Byron dating to 2018.
“I’m so happy for four seniors and the juniors who have had to endure bad losses to Byron over the last few years,” Durand coach Dave Inman said. “We took an 18-3 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.”
Jordan Huhn hit three 3-pointers and scored nine points for Byron. The Eagles (2-6, 1-3) were missing three players and played the game with just six. Reese Forgie and Mya Foster each had five rebounds.
“Durand is a great team,” Byron coach Theresa Marvin said. “They can score in a lot of different ways. We didn’t really have any answer for Winslow in the paint.”
DURAND SCORING: Rebecca Gilbert 2 0-0 4, Sydney Leydig 3 0-0 7, Samantha Leydig 1 0-0 3, Jordyn Lawrence 4 1-1 9, Izzy Konesny 4 2-6 11, Jade Garske 2 0-0 4, Ciera Justice 2 0-0 5, Mackenzi Aslin 0 2-3 2, Jessica Winslow 8 0-0 16. Totals 26 5-10 61.
BYRON SCORING: Kierra Conlen 1 0-1 2, Ashley Nixon 1 0-0 3, Mya Foster 0 0-0 0, Reese Forgie 1 1-2 3, Jordan Huhn 3 0-0 9. Totals 6 1-3 17.
Chesaning 50, LakeVille 23
OTISVILLE — Lilly Skaryd scored 14 points with eight rebounds and five steals to lead Chesaning past LakeVille 50-23 Tuesday.
Ava Devereaux grabbed 13 rebounds and joined Hannah Cooper with 11 points. Kennedy McAlpine had six steals and four assists.
Chesaning improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the MMAC. LakeVille fell to 3-4 and 2-4 in league play.
CHESANING SCORING: Lilly Skaryd 14 points, Hannah Cooper 11, Ava Devereaux 11, Kennedy McAlpine 3, Kylie Morse 2, Hannah Oakes 2, Avery Butcher 2, Charley Mahan 2, Avery Beckman 2, Alexia Mugute 1.
Linden 61, Owosso 47
OWOSSO — Senior guard Paige Leedle scored 26 points, making four 3-pointers and Linden defeated Owosso 61-47 Tuesday.
The Trojans (3-4) trailed just 25-21 at halftime, but Leedle — who scored 21 in the first half — got some more help from her teammates after the intermission.
Skotti Ball-Duley scored 15 points with eight rebounds for Owosso, scoring 10 in the second half. Kendall Anderson added 10 points with seven steals and three rebounds, while Peyton Spicer scored nine points with six boards.
Reese Thayer had four steals while Lexi Hemker had four assists.
Linden improved to 6-3.
OWOSSO SCORING: Grace Gentleman 2 0-4 4, Peyton Spicer 2 5-10 9, Kendall Anderson 3 4-4 10, Skotti Ball-Duley 6 2-6 15, Lily Usher 1 0-0 2, Lexi Hemker 2 1-3 5, Reese Thayer 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 12-27 47.
LINDEN: Paige Leedle 11 0-0 26.
