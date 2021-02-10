BOYS BASKETBALL: O-E looking for players to step up and continue success

ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie ran the table in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference in 2019-20 behind senior standouts Justin Moore and Shayne Loynes.
Ovid-Elsie head coach Josh Latz, however, feels he still has some solid players returning along with some talented newcomers.
“It’s hard to replace two kids like that, but we talk a lot about leaving a legacy and it’s almost like living a legacy,” Latz said. “They left their legacy and it’s now these guys’ turn to live the legacy. Those two, and Aaron Hurst as well really, the three of them, really did a good job of continuing the tradition that was set forth before them and showing our guys what it takes to win.”
This time around, the Marauders will rally around two returning starters — seniors Jackson Thornton, a 6-foot-6 center, and Cal Byrnes, a 5-foot-10 shooting guard who is “the best perimeter defender in the area,” according to Latz. Two juniors are also back in forward Dylan Carman and guard Adam Barton.
“Our guys this year have done a good job of stepping up to the plate and taking that torch to improve and we’ve done that,” Latz said. “They’ve done a really good job in practice of improving — especially defensively. That’s the area where we thought we would be behind in because we didn’t have summer ball. Our guys have really done a good job. We’re really athletic. We’ve got lots of juniors who are really good athletes. It’s a matter of them learning the speed and the ins and outs of the varsity game. I think once that comes, we’ll be deep enough to be able to shuffle guys in and out.
“Because with wearing the masks and the lack of conditioning, because of being shut down for so long, the question is, ‘Are they going to be all the way back?’ So we’re really going to have to rely on some depth I think.”
Thornton said Ovid-Elsie’s offense will, in part, be set up by its defense. The senior said he believes the Marauders can challenge for another league championship.
“I’m sure our main goal is to win the conference — however many games we play in the conference,” Thornton said.
Thornton averaged 5.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game last season. He will provide a big presence in the post that is getting rarer and rarer in high school basketball, said Latz.
“Jack lost 15 pounds and he’s way quicker,” Latz said. “It’s not like he was a big kid, but he’s just strong and quick. We’re going to try to live a lot through him and being able to put shooters around him, get him touches inside. Basketball is moving to such a position-less thing, it’s kind of interesting to have a guy that’s more of an old-school player in the post. It’s like everybody is going away from it, we’re trying to go back to it. We’d like to utilize him inside and play off of him.”
In Byrnes, Ovid-Elsie possesses one of the strongest defenders in the area.
“Cal is one of the quickest kids we’ve coached,” Latz said. “He’s an unbelievable defender — so quick. And he’s improved offensively as well.”
Byrnes, besides being a shut down defender, averaged 3.0 points, 3.0 steals and 2.5 assists per game a year ago. He said he, like many others on the team, will be asked to score a little bit more this season.
“Our strength would probably be our defense, our crashing and our team of guards,” Byrnes said. “Our shooting is not bad, but definitely our defense, though, and pushing the floor.”
Carman came off the bench last season as the team’s sixth man but will start in 2021. He said the team will have to take advantage of its depth.
“A lot more people are going to have to pick it up (scoring) since we lost so much scoring last year with Aaron (Hurst), Shayne (Loynes) and Justin (Moore),” Carman said.
Most of the teams in the MMAC will be trying to replace some big shoes to graduation, Latz said. It doesn’t leave a clear-cut favorite.
“It’s so hard to say,” Latz said. “We talk everyday about just trying to play our best and if we can just play our best, we give ourselves a chance — especially this year without being able to scout because you can’t go scout them, you can’t go to the game. And so many teams are losing so much. New Lothrop is replacing everybody for the most part. Durand is replacing a ton of kids. Chesaning is replacing everybody. Byron is replacing everybody. Everybody is in the same boat. We actually feel pretty good because we have two starters back — which is more than a lot of teams have and they are pretty good players.”
Byron
Last Year: 9-12 (7-7 MMAC)
Head coach: Kyle Hopkins (10th season, 72-96)
Returners: None.
Key Newcomers: Justin Frye, Jr., G; James Miller, Jr., G; Caden Aldrich, Jr., F; Jalen Branch, So., F.
Outlook: Byron is starting out with a completely new squad for 2021 as the Eagles will field a team of nine after graduating seven seniors. “They all played quite a few minutes on the JV team,” head coach Kyle Hopkins said. “We don’t have much size, our tallest player is 6-2. We have a lot of guards and we want to play fast.” Justin Frye was the leading scorer on last year’s JV squad and Hopkins said James Miller, a junior, will also be counted on in the scoring department. “Jalen Branch, our 6-2 sophomore forward, is a good shot blocker and defender,” Hopkins said. “It’s going to be a slow go at the beginning. We’ve had a lack of practice time and we’re learning on the fly.” Byron will play an 18-game schedule with three games each week during the six-week regular season.
Chesaning
Last Year: 9-11 (7-7 MMAC)
Head coach: Matt Weigl (seventh season, 56-71)
Key Returners: Brady Coon, Jr., G/F; Tyler Sager, Jr., F; Lucas Powell, Jr., F; Evan List, So., F.
Outlook: Weigl said the Indians are eager to get on the court. “We have a group that works etremely hard, wants to learn and is very focused on their goals,” Weigl said. “We have a solid mix of speed, length and athleticism. I think most teams are in the same boat when it comes to weaknesses with only five days in the gym to prepare before the first game. It may take a while to find your rhythm, but we are looking forward to the challenge.” He expects the MMAC to be extremely competitive. “Ovid-Elsie, New Lothrop and Mt. Morris are always going to be solid, and then you have some teams that I think are going to take a big step forward like Durand and Montrose.”
Corunna
Last Year: 7-14 (3-7 Flint Metro Stars)
Head coach: John “Rocky” Buscemi (fifth season, 45-42)
Key Returners: Cole Mieske, Sr., PG; Carson Socia, Sr., Caleb Stahr, Sr.; Porter Zeeman, Sr.; Peyton Termeer, So.; Dylan Quirk, So.; Logan Roka, So.; Drew Kirby, So.
Key Newcomers: Jaiden Miller, Jr.; Carson Reed, Jr.; Zach Pickler, Jr.
Outlook: Cole Mieske will once again run the show at point guard for Corunna aver averaging 14.3 points, 3.7 assists and 2.6 steals. He was named an honorable mention All-Stater and second-team all-Flint Metro player. This will be his fourth year on the varsity and third as the starting point guard. Corunna returns seven other players, including three-year starters Caleb Stahr (7.9 points, 4.2 rebounds) and Porter Zeeman (4.0 rebounds). Carson Socia is a two-year starter; he averaged 11.1 points, 3.1 steals and 3.5 in 2019-20 and was an honorable mention all-leaguer. “One goal we always have is to challenge for a league title and win a district championship,” Buscemi said. “Our strength is guard play and experience and our weakness is size.” The coach said that Goodrich is the league favorite, the defending league champs who finished ranked No. 2 in Division 2 and bring back their top two players in Tyson Davis and Aiden Rubio.
Durand
Last Year: 12-9 (7-7 MMAC)
Head coach: Bruce Spaulding (first season, 0-0)
Key Returners: Trent Boisclair, Sr; Ben Nebo, Sr.; Austin Kelly, So.
Key Newcomers: Dylan McDonald, So.; Gavin Wells, Jr.
Outlook: The Railroaders will be under the leadership of a new varsity coach in Bruce Spaulding, who succeeds Dave Inman, who went 50-97 over seven seasons with the Railroaders. Durand graduated seven seniors, but returns five upperclassmen. “We will be very young but some of the youth has experience and it should be an exciting season,” Spaulding said.
Laingsburg
Last Year: 18-2 (14-1 CMAC)
Head coach: Daniel Morrill (second season, 18-2)
Key Returners: Zach Hawes, Sr., F; Lucas Woodruff, Sr., G; Josh Baker, Sr., F; Zach Koerner, Sr., G; Justin Grandy, Sr., G.
Outlook: Laingsburg graduated the co-Argus-Press Player of the Year, senior guard Gabe Hawes, who averaged 18.7 points and helped the Wolfpack win a share of the Central Michigan Athletic Conference title. However, his brother, Zach Hawes, a senior forward, returns after averaging 12.4 points and 4.4 rebounds. “I believe we can be competitive in our league and I think our main goal will be to do what we can to increase our chances of having a season and finishing a season on our terms,” Morrill said. “We have a lot of dedicated and hard-working players. We have a deep group of players who have speed and a little bit of size.” Morrill said Pewamo-Westphalia figures to be the team to beat in the CMAC.
Morrice
Last Year: 9-13 (3-11 GAC Blue)
Head coach: Brad Long (first season, 0-0)
Key Returners: Peyton Smith, Sr, G/F; Owen Doerner, Sr., G/F; Evan McPherson, Sr., F; Caleb Rivers, Sr., G; Todd Nanasy, Jr., G; Dominic Lombardo, Sr., F.
Key Newcomers: Aaron Davis, Jr., G; Brandon Buchanan, Jr., F; Brett McGowan, Jr., C; Josh Wood, Jr., G.
Outlook: Smith, a second team all-conference all-star in the GAC Blue a year ago, returns for the Orioles. Brad Long succeeds Jeremy Rogers as coach after Rogers became Morrice’s athletic director. Rogers went 47-96 in seven seasons and led Morrice to the regional finals in 2014. “The goals are to make it through the year healthy, be competitive in every game and have some fun doing it,” Long said.
New Lothrop
Last Year: 18-4 (12-2 MMAC)
Head coach: Brady Simons (eighth season, 99-53)
Key Returners: Drew Kohlmann, Sr.; Ty Kohlmann, So.; Trevor Eustace, Sr.; Matt Kieffer, Sr.; Jayden Galloup, Sr.; Gabe Salsgiver, Sr.
Outlook: The Hornets are coming off their winningest season since the 2007-08 campaign. This year, New Lothrop will be trying to replace a flock of senior standouts that had a 48-18 record over the last three years, which included first team all-league and All-Area Avery Moore along with Luke Birchmeier. “We lost a lot of experience, but we bring back a very strong group that gained valuable minutes last season and will join a group of players from last year’s JV team that went 16-3,” head coach Brady Simons said. “It has been very tough with all of the delays and pauses to this season, but the boys have done a great job of working hard every day to prepare themselves to play games. We are looking forward to finally being able to play games.” Simons is looking for his 100th career victory at New Lothrop, sitting at 99-53 entering this season.
Ovid-Elsie
Last Year: 20-2 (14-0 MMAC)
Head coach: Josh Latz (10th season, 116-74)
Key Returners: Jackson Thornton, Sr., F; Cal Byrnes, Sr., G; Dylan Carman, Jr., F; Adam Barton, Jr., G.
Key Newcomers: Logan Thompson, So., G; Korbyn Fluharty, Jr., F; Jacob Schaub, Jr., G; Alex Eichenberg, Jr., F; Gavin Godfrey, Jr., G; Jacon Tomasek, Jr., G.
Outlook: Ovid-Elsie will definitely notice the graduation of two first-team All-Area players in center Justin Moore and guard Shayne Loynes. Together, they averaged more than 34 points and 14 rebounds a game. However, Jackson Thornton, a 6-6 senior forward, returns after shooting 60 percent from the floor last season. Also back are Dylan Carman, a 6-3 junior guard, who averaged 3.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists, and Cal Byrnes, a 5-10 senior guard (3.0 points, 3.0 steals, 2.5 assists). Barton, a 6-2 junior guard, also returns. “After 56 wins in the last three seasons, the foundation and baseline for our goals have been set with tradition,” Latz said. “We expect to compete for league and district championships every single season. Our biggest goal this year is to really soak in all of the opportunities we get to be on the floor with our teammates and take nothing for granted.”
Owosso
Last Year: 1-20 (1-9 Flint Metro Stars)
Head coach: Dave Owens (20th season, 137-261)
Key Returners: Wyatt Leland, Sr., G/F; Peyton Fields, Sr., G; Kody Rees, Sr., G/F; Jay Tuttle, So., G.
Key Newcomers: Crishaun Bates, Jr., G/F; Damien Hart, Jr., G; Chayse Zalecki, Jr., F.
Outlook: Leland, Fields, Rees and Tuttle return for the Trojans in 2021. Head coach Dave Owens said the team’s biggest goal is to finish better. “Our goal is to compete in each game so that when the end of the fourth quarter is reached, we have a chance to get the victory,” he said. “We’ve had quite a few games the past few years where we were in the position to win but could not finish the games the way we wanted. Our goal is to change those outcomes this year so that we win those games.” Owosso will lack size and game experience, however. Owens said Goodrich is the favorite in the Flint Metro Stars, while Linden is the favorite in the Stripes.
Perry
Last Year: 18-4 (10-2 GLAC)
Head coach: Scott Selbig (first season, o-0)
Key Returners: Anthony Lewis, Sr., G; Gage Foster, Sr., G; Jared Warfle, Sr., F; Kyle Ohlmer, Sr., F; Tyson Selbig, Sr., F.
Key Newcomers: Trevor Krauss, Sr., G; Cody Swain, Jr., G; Jack Lamb, Jr., G; Jason Larner, Jr., G; Jacob DeJarlais, Jr., F; Blake Lantis, Jr., F; Parker Davis, Jr., F; Colton Sanderson, Jr., C.
Outlook: Perry will have to replace co-Argus-Press Player of the Year, forward Caleb Leykauf, a 1,000-point career scorer, along with senior point guard C.J. King, a first-team All-Area selection, and senior guard Brodie Crim, an honorable mention. However, the Ramblers do return five players off last season’s 18-4 squad. The Ramblers will also have a new coach in Scott Selbig, who succeeds Perry boss Mike Shauver (114-95 in 10 seasons at Perry). Selbig said this year’s team has depth. “Our weakness is our experience,” he said. “Leslie will be the league favorite. Districts will be played in Perry and it will be a toss up.”
