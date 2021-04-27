BYRON — Evalyn Cole and Emma DelBosque each scored three goals as Ovid-Elsie blanked Byron 8-0 Monday.
Kalista Bancroft and Tristin Ziola also scored for the Marauders. Bancroft added three assists.
Ava Bates made two saves for Ovid-Elsie.
“I am happy to get the win tonight but we need to focus on keeping our shots and passes on target,” said Ovid-Elsie coach Craig Thelen. “I believe this team has a very high ceiling and we need to strive to keep pushing ourselves to play our best, regardless of the opponent.”
Flint Kearsley 5, Owosso 3
FLINT — Alana Dotts scored two goals and Brieanna Wood scored one, but Owosso fell to Flint Kearsley, 5-3, Monday.
Kearsley outshot Owosso, 21-16.
Claudia Drake led Owosso’s defensive line, according to the Trojans coaching staff.
The Trojans fell to 0-3-1 in the Flint Metro League while Kearsley rose to 1-3.
Flushing 8, Corunna 0
CORUNNA — Flushing turned back Corunna in girls soccer, 8-0, Monday.
Corunna fell to 0-4-1 in the Flint Metro League while Flushing improved to 4-1.
No other details were reported at press time.
Bath 5, Perry 1
BATH — Bath defeated Perry 5-1 Monday.
Freshman Sian Palmer scored the lone goal for the Ramblers.
Junior goalie Brooklyn Newman made 11 saves for Perry.
