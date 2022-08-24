OWOSSO — Emily Rodman of Corunna shot a medalist round of 54 as the Cavaliers downed Owosso 235-271 in season-opening girls golf action Monday at Owosso Country Club.
Audrey Doyle carded a 60 for the Trojans and EmmaLee Livingston shot 65 for Owosso.
The players competed on the front nine at OCC.
Valley Lutheran 6, Byron 0
BYRON — Saginaw Valley Lutheran shut out Byron, 6-0, Tuesday in non-conference action.
The Chargers took a 4-0 lead into the halftime break.
The loss lowered the Eagles to 1-3 overall.
DURAND — Corunna captured a 3-2 win over Durand Monday as the Cavaliers improved to 2-1 overall.
Goals by Noah Mckinney and Braden Andrejack gave the Cavaliers a 2-0 lead. Durand converted a penalty kick in the second half to cut the deficit to 2-1.
Corunna made it 3-1 on an own goal kicked in unintentionally by a Durand player.
The Railroaders scored with just 17 seconds left on a crossing shot.
OWOSSO — Fowlerville defeated Owosso 8-0 Monday in season-opening boys action.
The Gladiators swept the singles play thanks to Lucas Anderson, who topped Everett McVay 6-0, 6-1; Cole Sova, who swept Zach Warth 6-0, 6-1; Mason Munsel, who defeated Lucas Crane 6-0, 6-0; and Ryder Lukasik, who defeated Nick Nidiffer 6-0, 6-1.
At doubles, Fowlerville also swept the matches as Oliver Farmer and Alex Jones defeated Desiree Mofied and Carter Kline 6-2, 6-1; Griffin Gonzalez and Dillon Wieas bested Eden Ackley and Bryce Davis 6-0, 6-0; Ethan Way and Mike Hatfied topped Ginger Golombisky and Zane Zwolensky 6-2, 6-0; and Matt Jeffrey and Ben Durbin beat Zachary Johnson and Nate Anteau 6-0, 6-2.
