BYRON — Byron fell to Lake Fenton in its Dig Pink matchup Thursday at home.
Lake Fenton won, 25-22, 27-25, 13-25, 15-25, 15-12.
Sydney Johnson had 14 kills for the Eagles. Zoe McDowell added 22 assists while Riley Viele had six aces and Raegan Forgie had 16 digs.
Byron now stands 12-7-2 and 4-2 in the MMAC.
