PERRY — Byron’s volleyball team took first place Saturday at the Perry Varsity Invitational.
Byron split with Merrill and Perry in pool play and lost 25-12, 25-15 to Merrill. The Eagles, however, beat Merrill in the bracket portion of the tournament 16-25, 25-22, 15-9.
The Eagles topped Stockwell 25-19, 25-22 in the championship to improve to 4-3-2 on the year.
