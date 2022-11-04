Murf takes chalk (and MSU) in Week 2 of prep playoff picks

Four area high school football teams remain alive for Week 2 of the high school football playoffs.
As last week showed, even the unbeaten teams are vulnerable to being eliminated in the cruel world of the high school playoffs. Durand, after faring 9-0 in the regular season, was upset by a 4-5 Lansing Catholic squad which had won a state title last season.
I saw the Cougars crush the hopes and dreams of the Railroaders on their home field, 28-21, ovecoming a 21-7 second-quarter deficit, scoring on the final play of the first half and eventually winning. And it was a vote for the current playoff format which rewards the strength of schedule and not just won-loss records in determining who gets in the playoffs. Sure, there were a lot of 6-3 teams who were left out by clearly Lansing Catholic belonged.
But looking ahead now to this weekend’s playoff games — Ovid-Elsie, Corunna, New Lothrop and Morrice will be representing the Shiawassee County area. The road gets even tougher to advance but that’s what makes this is all so interesting to follow.
Let’s get to the picks.
Corunna (8-2) at Portland (9-1)
This Division 5 district final — like the the two other 11-player playoff games involving area teams — will take place Friday at 7 p.m. No. 10-ranked Corunna is coming off a 34-27 win over Williamston (7-3) as Wyatt Bower passed for 238 yards on 11-for-20 accuracy, good for a TD and no interceptions. Bower also ran for a TD but Jaden Edington was the leading Corunna ground gainer with 72 yards and two scores on 13 carries. No. 3-ranked Portland is coming off a 21-14 playoff win over 7-3 Olivet. The Raiders have lost just to DeWitt (39-34 in Week 2) and are led by 5-7, 145-pound speedster Drew Miller, running back/defensive back, who sealed the Raiders’ win last week with a timely interception. Portland, which rocked Lansing Catholic earlier this season 33-14, relies on its ground game and figures to be tough to stop … Portland 28, Corunna 20.
Berrien Springs (7-2) at Grand Rapids CC (9-1)
Grand Rapids Catholic Central, which ended the regular season ranked No. 1 in Division 5, will be too much for Berrien Springs. Catholic Central ran roughshod over Kalamazoo Hackett last week, 56-14 while Berrien Springs outlasted 5-5 Hopkins, 34-27 … Grand Rapids Catholic Central 42, Berrien Springs 14.
Lansing Catholic (5-5) at Ovid-Elsie (8-2)
As we saw last week, records are not an accurate indicator in all situations. And that applies to this Lansing Catholic team (with two losses of 3 points or less) which was able to contain Durand’s high-octane rushing game and not give up many big plays. At the same time, I was very impressed with the Cougars’ quarterback Jack Jacobs, who showed tremendous poise and touch. Jacobs rushed for 125 yards and passed for 145 yards and two scores. He has some weapons to throw to. The way Lansing Catholic is playing, I think the Marauders — who topped Almont 21-14 on the road last week despite four turnovers — are led by young quarterback Tryce Tokar, who rushed for 103 yards and two scores last week. O-E will have to play their best game of the year to stay with the Cougars … Lansing Catholic 35, Ovid-Elsie 21.
Constantine (9-1) at GR West Catholic (9-1)
West Catholic, ranked No. 1 in Division 6, is coming off a 42-0 shutout win over Watervliet No. 8 Constantine stopped Buchanan, 47-12, last week. This one goes to West Catholic … West Catholic 42, Constantine 6.
Pewamo-Westphalia (6-4) at New Lothrop (8-2)
These same two teams met last season in the district finals with P-W winning, 53-21, en route to winning the Division 7 state title in 14-0 fashion. This time, the No. 5-ranked Hornets are seemingly in the driver’s seat with a head of steam after last week’s 47-30 win over Bendle … New Lothrop 35, P-W 21.
EPBP Laker (9-1) at Montrose (7-3)
The Lakers were ranked No. 6 in Division 7 at the end of the regular season. They travel to face always tough Montrose and get the job done … Laker 35, Montrose 28.
Morrice (8-2) at Au Gres-Sims (9-1)
The Orioles will be the underdogs in this regional final for 8-Player Division 2. But with players like brothers Drew McGowan and Peyton McGowan the O’s can surprise some people … Sims 42, Morrice 28.
Mendon (8-2) at Colon (10-0)
It seems that this is Colon’s year to win big … Colon 49, Mendon 14.
Michigan State at No. 14 Illinois (-16.5)
The trouble continue for the Spartans, who have weakened themselves even more with the latest tunnel incident with the Wolverines. Illinois has surprised many this season and they are at home to boot … Illinois 35, MSU 28.
No. 4 Michigan (-25.5) at Rutgers
The Wolverines need to finish drives and they will against Rutgers. J.J. McCarthy to have a big day … Michigan 42, Rutgers 7.
No. 2 Tennessee at No. 1 Georgia
Will be the game of the year and this is a toss-up but going with the Vols for the upset win … Tennessee 35, Georgia 24.
Packers (-3.5) at Lions
Why Detroit traded T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings boggles the mind. The Lions always lose their best players and speaking of losing … Packers 35, Lions 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.