POTTERVILLE — Perry was a little too dominant in its twinbill sweep of Potterville on Monday, winning its games 17-0 and 15-2.
The Ramblers’ potent bats cost pitcher Jylon Peek a chance at an official perfecto in Game 1, instead the strong-armed right-handed senior settled for allowing no hits, no runs and no walks over four innings.
Peek racked up 10 strikeouts, while his offense banged out 13 hits and a defense which did not commit an error.
Peek helped his own cause with three hits — a triple and two singles — driving in three runs.
Cole Sawyer also had three hits and three RBIs for the Ramblers.
In Game 2, Perry won 15-2 in six innings with Tristan Krupp banging three hits with three RBI. Peek had two doubles and drove in a run. Joey McGraw-Allen had a triple and a single. Michael Werner had two hits and Nolan Krupp drove in two runs.
Sawyer was the winning pitcher in relief. He worked 32/3 innings and gave up two hits and no runs. He struck out eight and walked none.
Laingsburg wallops Bendle, 19-0
BURTON — Laingsburg improved its record to 2-0 as Monday trouncing Burton Bendle in a 19-0 three-inning mercy-rule game.
Pitcher Ty Randall fired eight strikeouts with no walks in the win.
Laingsburg totaled 11 hits, with Cam Ballard and Jackson Audretsch each tagging two and driving in four runs. Audretsch had a triple and double while Ballard had one two-bagger. Randall had two hits and drove in two runs.
Game 2 was called in the second inning and Laingsburg leading 19-0.
Brock Johnson pitched one inning for the Wolfpack. He gave up no hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
Ballard laced three hits and drove in four runs.
O-E nips Durand, 8-7, in 9
DURAND — Ovid-Elsie broke a 7-7 deadlock with a run in the ninth inning off a Durand error as the Marauders captured an 8-7 victory.
Game 2 was called in the second inning (darkness) and will not be made up unless it has a bearing on the Mid-MIchigan Activities Conference championship.
Jake Bowen batted 4-for-6 for Ovid-Elsie in the first game.
Perrien Rasch was the winning pitcher in relief. Rasch worked three innings and gave up one run and one hit. He struck out three.
Corbyn James started and worked five innings. He struck out nine and walked one while permitting three hits.
Goodrich sweeps Owosso
GOODRICH — Goodrich won twice against Owosso, 12-2 and 13-6 Monday in the Flint Metro League opener for both teams.
In Game 1, Jay Tuttle and Hugh Doyle each had two hits for the Trojans (0-3). Doyle started and worked 31/3 innings. Corbin Thompson pitched the final 11/3 innings.
In the nightcap, Tuttle added two more hits with Hayden Smith throwing three solid innings and Gage Davis and Paul Hrncharik each pitching one frame.
Lake Fenton sweeps Cavs
CORUNNA — Lake Fenton opened its Flint Metro League season by sweeping Corunna 4-3 and 5-3 Monday.
The Cavaliers (2-2 overall) got a home run from Corbin Reed in the first game. Reed drove in two runs. Logan Vowell had one hit and one RBI.
Vowell took the loss. He worked two innings on the hill, giving up two runs and four hits with two strikeouts and two walks. Collin Thompson came on in relief and pitched five innings. He gave up two runs and five hits with four strikeouts and no walks.
In Game 2, Reed had two hits and drove in a run. Thompson had one hit and one RBI and Colby Ardelean stung a double.
Reed took the loss in relief.
SOFTBALL
Perry pummels Potterville
PERRY — It was a dominating performance by the Perry varsity softball team.
The 4-0 Ramblers swept Potterville 21-0 and 16-1 in a pair of three-inning mercy-rule games Monday at home.
Sophomore Sara Austin allowed no hits through three innings in the first game. Austin struck out five and walked one.
In Game 2, sophomore Madison Kloeckner pitched a 1-hitter through all three innings. She struck out seven and walked one.
Perry sophomore Madison Ralston finished with five hits including two triples and five RBIs for the day. Grace Spiess finished with four hits and three RBI.
Chesaning sweeps Byron
BYRON — Chesaning captured a 15-0, 17-0 shutout sweep of Byron Monday.
Brezlyn Struck pitched the Indians to victory in Game 1. Struck worked all three innings, surrendering no runs and one hit. She struck out three and walked none.
Abby Meder laced three hits and drove in two runs fo Chesaning. Charley Mahan and Abbey VanHaaren each had two hits and two RBIs.
Sage Chapman had Byron’s lone hit.
In Game 2, Ava Devereaux pitched a one-hitter through four innings for Chesaning. Devereaux fanned four and walked one.
VanHaaren clubbed three doubles and drove in four runs. Meder lined four hits including a double and drove in five. Hailey Rolfe stung three hits including a home run and drove in two.
Jordan Huhn had Byron’s only hit.
Goodrich doubles up Owosso
GOODRICH — In a Flint Metro League softball opener, Goodrich doubled up Owosso, 4-3 and 17-7.
In Game 1, Danica Dwyer manned the circle for Owosso, giving up eight hits, striking out two and walking two. Goodrich’s Jayden Gohs allowed just five hits and three walks while striking out 10.
Owosso’s Jamie Maier and Lexi Hemker each had two hits while Sydney Somers drove in two runs with one hit.
In the five-inning nightcap, Audri Hrncharik took the loss while working three innings. She had five strikeouts and three walks.
Maier laced a home run and drove in two runs for the 0-4 Trojans. Hrncharik and Maddie Miller each had two runs and drove in a run.
Goodrich powered 17 hits with three homers — two from Brooklyn Wyczalek including a grand slam.
Lake Fenton tops Corunna twice
CORUNNA — Lake Fenton opened the Flint Metro League Stars season by sweeping Corunna 16-0 and 17-2.
The Cavaliers were no-hit in the first game by Camryn McMillan of the Blue Devils.
Addy Henry took the loss for Corunna, strikeout three and walking one. She worked all four innings.
In Game 2, Corunna’s Kira Patrick stroked two hits with a double and an RBI. Maddie Shuster batted 2-for-3.
O-E sweeps Durand
DURAND — Ovid-Elsie took two games over Durand, 18-2 and 14-1, Monday.
Sydney Spaulding laced two hits for the Railroaders in Game 1.
In Game 2, Durand’s Avery Gilson hammered a solo home run.
GIRLS SOCCER
Laingsburg 6, Northwest 1
LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg surged to 2-0 overall with a 6-1 victory over visiting Jackson Northwest Monday.
Desire Knoblauch finished the day with three goals. Addison Elkins, Madison Phillips and Ivy Collier also scored for LHS.
The Wolfpack scored twice in the first half. Ivy Collier played a three ball to Knoblauch for the first score. Madison Phillips then put a crossing pass for Addison Elkins to tap in.
In the second half, Phillips scored off Callie Clark’s crossing pass. Knoblauch scored her second goal from a Collier assist.
Collier added a score from an Addison Rusz pass.
And Knoblauch finally added her hat trick goal on an offensive rebound with a one-touch goal.
