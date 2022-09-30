BYRON — Soccer is a game of inches.
Unfortunately for Byron, they were inches away from scoring two or three goals that would have tied or perhaps won Thursday’s non-conference match-up with visiting Swartz Creek.
Two Byron shots clanked off the post and the Eagles were denied two or three other quality chances in a wild second half that kept spectators on the edge of their seats but saw the Dragons pick up a 2-0 victory.
Swartz Creek scored twice in the first 10 minutes and then hung on for its first win of the season. The Dragons scored in the fourth minute when Landen Brookman converted a hard shot in front of the goal, finding a corner of the net. Gibson Pifer added a second Swartz Creek goal with 30:32 left in the half.
Byron coach Greg Williams said Swartz Creek won the first 10 minutes, but the remainder of the contest was fairly even.
“I thought we had more pressure in the second half and I thought we were the better team than them,” Williams said. “We hit a couple of their defenders in the back, we hit the post and we missed some opportunities. Mainly we just picked up the intensity in the second half. I mean if you get to the ball, good things will happen. I have a bunch of young players and we’ve had some injuries. In the first half, some of these young players were in 35 minutes and they’re not used to playing that much. I thought, in the second half, they came out and played with a lot more intensity and passion.”
The Eagles came close to scoring on several plays.
Byron senior Nathan Webster had a good look on a breakaway with 17 minutes left, but had his shot stopped by Dragons goalkeeper Charlie Johnston. Seven minutes later, Webster hit the far post and the ball bounded away. With 3:50 to go, Byron freshman Josiah Johncox also hit the post with an open look in front of the goal. A couple of corner kicks almost resulted in Eagle goals when rebound opportunities presented themselves.
The Dragons, who stand in the 0-7-1 Flint Metro League, improved to 1-10-1 overall. Byron, 4-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference, fell to 7-6-1 overall.
Swartz Creek enjoyed an 8-3 edge in shots on goal in the first half, but Byron led in shots on goal in the second half, 7-6.
Byron goalkeeper Elwood Lawler made 11 saves with senior teammate Trevor Ritter making a non-goalie header save with about 5 minutes left in the game.
Williams said he moved junior standout Mason Stark from defense to offense in the second half and it paid dividends.
“Mason is an outstanding player and he’s the heart and soul of the team,” Williams said. “He has some great dribbling skills. He was playing defense and I put him on offense and I switched Mason, Nathan Webster and Trevor Ritter back and forth from mid to D to forward and mix it up. Each one brings a different skill set.”
Ritter, a senior, was a standout in the game, said Williams.
“He played some forward in the first half, some holding and attacking mid in the second half but he was all over the place,” said Williams. “I thought he had an outstanding game.”
Ritter said even though the game was a loss, it was a great preparation for a big game coming up next week, he said.
“This game will help us prepare for Chesaning on Tuesday, for the MMAC championship,” Ritter said. “This game, I don’t want to say meant nothing but it’s not conference and it’s just getting us going. And we’re looking at better teams like we did earlier in the season.”
With just two league games remaining, Byron could clinch the conference championship with a win. A tie would at least guarantee a share of the crown. Chesaning is 4-1 in the MMAC following Tuesday’s 4-0 victory over Durand. Byron captured a 2-1 win over the Indians Sept. 6 at Byron.
