OWOSSO — Owosso’s boys tennis team closed its regular season with a 7-0 loss to Fowlerville Tuesday.
Suffering singles defeats for Owosso (3-7-2) were Wyatt Leland (6-1, 6-3), Jay Tuttle (6-4, 6-1), Drew Mofield (6-0, 6-0) and Zach Warth (6-0, 6-0).
At first doubles Owosso’s Addie Kregger and Carter Kline fell 6-1, 6-0. At second doubles, Harrison Ketchum and Rory Grinnell lost 6-1, 6-0.
Aaron Jafri and Everett McVay, Owosso’s third doubles combo, lost 6-0, 6-1. Elijay Voss and Lucas Crane fell 6-4, 6-0 at fourth doubles.
