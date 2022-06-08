MONTROSE — Lorna Strieff scored unassisted in the first 23 seconds with a shot to the left upper corner of the net and unranked Laingsburg stunned No. 1 Saginaw Valley Lutheran 2-0 Tuesday in the Division 4 regional semifinals at Montrose.
Brooke Putnam’s goal with 8:47 left in the second half, assisted by senior Danielle Winans, sealed the victory for the Wolfpack (16-5), which moves on to play Bad Axe (15-3-3) at 6 p.m. Friday in the championship game. Laingsburg reached the regional finals last season for the first time in program history, but lost 2-1 to Bad Axe.
Laingsburg coach Natalie Elkins said the victory over the Chargers (17-1-2) will come as a shock to many outside observers.
“I think the people will think that the Wolfpack took down a giant,” Elkins said. “I’ll tell you this for real. We have 15 or 16 players who play together as a team. We don’t have one player that every ball goes through. You can’t mark us out. We all work together. People get tired. We have other people we can put in that doesn’t kill a spot on the field.”
Strieff said her early score came under unusual circumstances and Laingsburg capitalized on the momentum.
“It was insane,” Strieff said. “The first few seconds, they were possessing and we were trying to push it up immediately. I think it ricocheted off someone and they booted it up … I just got a step on a girl on the outside and I did what our coach always teaches us as a 180 … And I just happened to pick the perfect spot.”
Strieff said the goal gave Laingsburg confidence early and seemed to set the tone.
“We said, ‘Alright, we’re in it now. We got it. We can play defense. We can go out strong. We have at least a goal.’ And it was padding for us. So it worked out really well.”
Putnam’s goal with less than nine minutes left put the game out of reach as the Wolfpack did not allow any easy chances.
“Danielle Winans got off a really good pass and got it off her foot at a really good time,” Putnam said. “I just had to run through it and hit in … I think this (win) feels really great. They were the No. 1 team. Going into it we were going to play our hardest and just work super hard — which I think we did.”
Elkins said Laingsburg was also able to possess the ball more than Valley Lutheran.
“We were in possession probably 65 percent to 70 percent of the time,” Elkins said. “And they were about 30, which is how we win,” Elkins said. “That’s how my team does it.”
Senior defender Emily Gutzman said Laingsburg believed in itself and not in the rankings. She said there was one player in particular the Wolfpack defensive line was looking out for — Valley Lutheran’s Riley Karas.
“We all told each other that we could do anything … No. 13 (Karas) was one of our main goals to watch,” she said.
Another key part of the shutout was Laingsburg sophomore goalkeeper Joy Antcliff. She came up to the varsity this season and again delivered a solid showing, said Elkins.
“You just got to keep your head in the game and never give up,” Antcliff said. “And you just have to stay focused and if you’re doing something wrong, just keep your perspective and keep pushing through.”
