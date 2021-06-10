SAGINAW TWP. — With the bases loaded and the go-ahead run at the plate in the top of the fifth inning Wednesday, it felt as though Laingsburg just might pull off another narrow victory.
But with the temperature hovering near 90 degrees, the Wolfpack bats went cold.
Nick Woodbury struck out looking to end the frame, stranding three on an afternoon where Laingsburg failed to drive in four runners in scoring position. The result: A 9-2 loss to Hemlock in the Division 3 regional semifinal at Saginaw Valley Lutheran High School.
Hemlock (29-4) will face Richmond (28-5) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the regional championship game at Saginaw Valley State University. The Wolfpack, winners of their first district championship since 2018, finished the season 13-17-1.
“We just didn’t come through,” said Woodbury, who threw three-plus innings for the Wolfpack Wednesday, striking out three while walking four. “We came a long way since the beginning of the year. We were a below .500 team and we came out and won districts and fought hard in regionals, we just couldn’t pull it out.”
Trailing 1-0 in the top of the second inning, Laingsburg began to show signs of life. A leadoff double by Ty Randall ignited the Wolfpack bench and Woodbury’s ensuing base hit to center advanced Randall to third.
Hemlock’s Max Dinninger struck out Taylor Zdenahlik, Ethan West and Hayden Johnston to escape the jam, part of a four-inning, nine strikeout performance.
The Huskies extended their lead with a sacrifice fly to right field in the bottom of the second. Woodbury was pulled from the mound two innings later after Shane Renas launched a two-run home run to left field, making it 4-0.
The rough inning continued for the Wolfpack as Blake Stockford’s base hit a few batters later rolled past Laingsburg’s left fielder all the way to the wall, allowing Justin Stedry to score.
Laingsburg responded in the top of the fifth, loading the bases against Anthony Zechmeister on Zach Fortino’s well-placed bunt down the third base line. A mishandled exchange between Hemlock’s second baseman and shortstop on Josh Baker’s hard hit grounder allowed Johnston to score. Zechmeister walked Ty Randall to plate another run before striking out Woodbury to escape the inning.
The Wolfpack’s inability to drive in runners in scoring position proved to be the difference in the game, according to Laingsburg head coach Todd Randall.
“When you get them loaded or you get a runner on second and third … being down three, four, five runs I just hate squeezing in those opportunities and just giving up outs,” Randall said. “Looking back on it, I wish I would have manufactured at least one or two there to just get a little momentum going.”
Hemlock’s four-run sixth inning put the game out of reach, with Stedry pitching a scoreless seventh to secure the 9-2 victory.
Despite the loss, Randall commended his players for their resiliency.
“I’m very proud of them,” he said. “They fought from top to bottom all the way through … We just came up short.”
