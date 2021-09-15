BYRON — Durand defeated Byron and Chesaning in a tri-meet Tuesday at Willowbrook.
The Railroaders, led by Olivia Holek’s medalist round of 49, totaled 219. Byron scored 233 while Chesaning had 260.
Macenzi Aslin shot 51 for Durand (3-1) Marionna Callander shot 54 and Savannah Lorts shot 65.
Byron (6-2) was led by Lily Miller’s 53 and Zoey Curtis’ 56. Ashley Nixon carded 58 and Charlotte Killinger shot 66.
Chesaning’s KellyAnn Rodriguez finished with a 58. Desiree Obuchowski had a 64 while Brenna Kroska and Maya Burtch each shot 69.
The Indians are now 0-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.