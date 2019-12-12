Local athletes were out in force Friday and Saturday as indoor track season began with the Saginaw Valley State Holiday Open.
Among the area standouts:
- Jessica Marvin and Hunter Berecz, Northwood (Byron) — Marvin was second in the weight throw (16.92 meters) and fifth in the shot put (12.01). On the men’s side, Berecz took second in the shot put (15.81) and seventh in the weight throw (17.16).
- Brandon Keys, Saginaw Valley St. (Chesaning) — Keys took fourth in the long jump (6.66 meters) for the host Cardinals.
- Myah Kelly, Davenport University (Corunna) — Kelly was fifth in the pole vault, clearing 3.27 meters.
- Lexi Mort, Michigan Tech (Corunna) — Mort opened her college career by taking ninth in the long jump (4.93 meters) and seventh in the 60-meter hurdles (9.4 seconds).
TRACK AND FIELD
Kolten Lauer, Indiana Tech (Perry) — Lauer took ninth in the weight throw (12.42 meters) and 11th in the shot put (12.01) Saturday at the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodon Opener.
FOOTBALL
Tony Annese, Ferris State head coach (Corunna) — Ferris continued its dominating run through the NCAA Division II football playoffs, routing Northwest Missouri State 25-3 Saturday to earn a spot in the national semfinals. Ferris will host the national semifinal Saturday against West Florida, which will be broadcast on ESPN3, the sports giant’s online streaming service. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Cole Hersch, Olivet College (New Lothrop) — Hersch blanked teammate Zach Wells 8-0 to complete a dominant run to the 157-pound championship at Saturday’s North Central College Invitational in Illinois. Hersch pinned his first two opponents and had a technical fall in the semifinals. Hersch improved to 16-3 on the season.
Megan Vondrasek, Adrian College (Owosso) — Vondrasek took second on the women’s side of the NCC tournament at 155 pounds, falling on a pin in the title match. She had two tech falls and a 2:49 pin to reach the final.
Austin Wolford, Rochester College (New Lothrop) — Wolford lost on a 6:11 pin to James Penfold at 165 pounds Sunday at the Lake Erie College Duals. Rochester dropped the match to the host Storm 47-3 and went 0-3 on the day.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Madison Birchmeier, Concordia-Ann Arbor (Corunna) — Birchmeier started and scored four points with four steals, three assists and two rebounds as the Cardinals beat Lourdes 74-54 Saturday. She also started Dec. 3 against Rochester, scoring three points with four steals and a rebound in the 61-41 win.
Leah Clough, Jackson College (Corunna) — Clough had six points, two assists, one rebound and one steal Dec. 5 in a 65-57 victory over the Siena Heights JV team.
Georgia Hill (Laingsburg) and Erin Witt (Ovid-Elsie), Lansing CC — Hill had four points and three rebounds off the bench in LCC’s 59-45 loss Saturday to Mott. Witt had two rebounds and a steal Dec. 4 in a loss to Schoolcraft; Hill had three points, one rebound and one steal.
Cierra Cole, Northwood University (Durand) — Cole played two minutes each in a pair of losses Dec. 5 and Saturday to Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Beau LePage, Aquinas College (Durand) — LePage had 12 points in 19 minutes Dec. 4, but Aquinas fell 85-79 to Siena Heights. He had two points Saturday as the Saints beat Lawrence Tech, 81-59.
Logan Daniher, Lawrence Tech (Perry) — Daniher had two points in the loss to Aquinas.
Matt Mignault, U-M Dearborn (New Lothrop) — Mignault had three points and a rebound Saturday in a 69-67 win over Cornerstone. He went scoreless in 10 minutes Dec. 4 against Lourdes.
Logan LePage, Madonna University (Corunna) — LePage finished with three points and a rebound Saturday in a 94-63 rout of Northwestern Ohio.
Greg Mitchell, Hope College head coach (Laingsburg) — Hope fell to 4-3 with a pair of losses Friday and Saturday in Wisconsin to Platteville and Stevens Point.
SWIMMING
Madelyn Irelan, Northern Michigan (Owosso) — Irelan took 22nd in the 100-yard freestyle at the Calvin College Invitational, held Dec. 5-7. She was 27th in the 50 free and helped the 200 medley relay team take second. She also swam a leg for the 200 free relay, which was ninth.
