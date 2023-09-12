ELSIE — Roughly halfway through the 2023 boys soccer season, Chesaning has yet to taste defeat.

The Indians came close once, needing a shootout to topple Saginaw Valley Lutheran at the Durand Invitational on Aug. 26, but outside of that have dominated their foes.

