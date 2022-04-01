OWOSSO — It will be tough for Owosso’s softball squad to match last season’s masterpiece.
The Trojans graduated several standouts from the school’s first-ever state title team, including first-team All-State designated hitter Madyson Rainey, catcher Karley Kincaid, center fielder Nevaeh Ginger and first baseman Reyn Tuttle.
But Owosso has its “super pitcher” back for her senior season — first-team All-State right-hander Macy Irelan, who compiled a 37-3 record and pitched all but one inning last season. Irelan, committed to play softball at Kent State University, had a 0.78 ERA with 487 strikeouts against 42 walks.
“Obviously that run last year took a lot of luck,” Irelan said. “A lot of things have to fall your way and work in your direction. But we have a lot of talent, we’re going to take it one pitch at a time.”
Irelan, after leading the Trojans to a state title, went on to help Finesse 16U Dreher/Lesko fastpitch squad capture the 2021 GOLD National Championship July 25 in Salem, Virginia. Finesse is a Michigan-Ohio based travel team stocked with talented players, many of whom will be playing for Division 1 college programs.
Irelan was also a terror on offense for Owosso, batting .515 with a school-record 25 doubles and 55 RBIs. She said the team once again holds high hopes for the upcoming season. Replacing a handful of seniors off last year’s squad will not be easy, Irelan said.
“The majority of them were starters and so it’s going to be a little rough to fill those spots,” Irelan said. “Karley (Kincaid) had been working together and playing on the same travel team for six years. There was a lot of chemistry and she knew who I was as a pitcher. I was confident in her skills and she was confident in mine. I’m working with the younger catcher, she’s a junior right now, Sydney Somers, and she and I have been working with each other a lot. I have confidence in her skills, too.”
Returning starters from last year include Jamie Maier (shortstop), Sydney Somers (third base), Kendall Anderson (rightfield), Reese Thayer (left field) and Lexi Hemker (second base). Emily Pumford, who was primarily used as a pinch runner last season, returns as well.
“We’ve got some good players to take over those spots too so it’s looking good and I’m very excited about this year,” Pumford said. “I think it should be a good year and a good team.”
Owosso head coach JoEllen Smith is also back for her 39th season.
“Our goal this season is to repeat being state champs,” said Smith, who is 809-538 as head coach.
The key newcomers include Julianna Loomis, a junior first baseman/outfielder, and utility players Kanzee DeFrenn, a junior, and sophomore Maddie Miller.
Owosso held a preseason practice Tuesday inside at Owosso High School. While many players were gone on spring break, there were seven or eight who came in for light workouts in the gym. The team worked on hitting, pitching, bunting, throwing and other fundamentals with the temperatures still cold outside.
Maier, a junior who batted .410 last season with 57 hits and 40 RBIs, said the team has high hopes but also wants to keep the fun in everything it does.
“We have to focus still and obviously we’d love to be back there (the state finals),” Maier said. “But focus still has to come into it. I think we’re going to go at it like, ‘Let’s have fun this year and let’s try to win a couple games and let’s try and win them all if we can.’
At the same time, Maier was well aware of the caliber players Owosso lost to graduation.
“We lost five seniors and we lost a big bat in Reyn Tuttle,” Maier said. “I think we can fill it. We have a couple of girls who can pound the ball too. It should be pretty cool to watch. Emily (Pumford) also has a good bat. I think she’ll be in the lineup a lot more. (Julianna Loomis) has a good bat, Kenzee (DeFrenn) has a good bat. We’ll get some balls down.”
2022 Argus-Press Softball Preview
Byron
Last season: 10-21
Head coach: Dan Huhn
Key returners: Jaden Zakoor, Sr., SS; Jana L’Esperance, Sr., 1B/P; Reese Forgie, Jr., C; Brooklyn Zakoor, Jr., OF; Kelsea Strzelecki, Jr., 2B.
Key newcomers: Maddie Spears, Jr., P/IF; Camryn Hamilton, Fr., UT; Jordan Huhn, Fr., UT; Kaelyn Strzelecki, Fr., UT.
Outlook: Dan Huhn is the first year head coach at Byron in 2022, succeeding Kris Smith, who took the Perry head coaching position. Byron will be looking to reach the .500 mark or better after winning 10 games a season ago. Among the players the Eagles will be counting on are Second Team All-Area player Jaden Zakoor, a senior shortstop who batted .432 with 48 hits and 51 stolen bases last year, and Reese Forgie and Jana L’Esperance, who were named All-Area honorable mention players. “Playing with a positive attitude and competitive spirit, twe will look to improve every day,” Huhn said. “With a group of skilled returners and several newcomers, who will be called upon to support as they gain experience at the varsity level, the team is looking to improve from last season. The three returning seniors will be looked upon for leadership on and off the field.”
Corunna
Last season: 6-25.
Head coach: Sam Shuster
Key returners: Kira Patrick, Jr., CF; Addy Henry, So., P; Skyler Alchin, Sr., SS/OF; Madisen Shuster, Jr., 1B/P.
Key newcomers: Jenna Bauman, Jr., C/UT; Gracie Crowe, Jr., 3B/OF; Carly Pavka, Jr., 2B/OF; Emily Rodman, Jr., C/UT; BreOnna Woodruff, Jr., 2B/OF; Kayla Shepard, So., UT.
Outlook: Patrick will lead the way for the Cavaliers after capturing second team Flint Metro League honors while batting .528 with 47 hits, 32 stolen bases and 27 RBIs. A centerfielder, Patrick made just one error all of last season. “We are going to be a young team looking to develope and improve each and every opportunity we get,” said Corunna head coach Sam Shuster.
“I believe that Owosso will be the team to beat again in the Flint Metro. With that being said, we are excited to go out and compete this season. We will be a team that learns from our opportunities each time out, trying to be the best us we can come district time.”
Durand
Last season: N/A
Head coach: Sam Lach
Key returners: Avery Gilson, Jr., SS; Jade Garske, Sr., IF; Emerey Robinson, So., OF.
Outlook: Durand will be looking for more improvement in 2022 after being sidelined by New Lothrop in last season’s district semifinals. Gilson will certainly be counted on for her bat after hitting .524 last season with 44 hits, 28 RBIs and 22 stolen bases.
Morrice
Last season: 18-6 overall.
Head coach: Gene Munro
Key returners: Abi Beem, Sr., IF/P; Zora Brewer, So., P; Addison Hart, So.; Aubrey Rogers, So.; Anna Gooding, Sr.; Makenzie Doerner, Sr.
Outlook: Morrice reached the district finals last season before losing 10-7 to Dansville. Senior Abi Beem figures to be a key player for the Orioles after batting .544 last season with 37 hits in the regular season with 27 RBIs. Beem also compiled a 6-2 pitching record in the regular season. Brewer was another pitching standout, compiling an 8-1 record with a .385 batting average. Beem, Brewer, Hart and Rogers were all first-team All-GAC all-stars from last season.
Owosso
Last season: 37-3, Division 2 state champion.
Head coach: JoEllen Smith 39th season.
Key Returners: Macy Irelan, Sr. P; Kendall Anderson, Sr., C; Jamie Maier, Jr., SS; Sydney Somers, Jr., 3B; Lexi Hemker, So., 2B/3B; Reese Thayer, So., OF.
Key Newcomers: Kenzee DeFrenn, Jr., UT; Julianna Loomis, Jr., 1B/OF; Maddie Miller, So., UT.
Outlook: Owosso will try to repeat as the Division 2 state softball champion this spring after defeating Marysville in the state finals 8-5 last season. The Trojans finished 37-3 overall with first-team All-State pitcher Macy Irelan earning all 37 victories. Irelan, who is committed to play at Kent State University next season, compiled an earned run average of 0.78 in 249 innings, striking out 487 while walking just 42. She pitched every inning but one all season. Irelan also batted .515 with a school-record 25 doubles and 55 RBIs. Owosso reigned as Flint Metro League champions as well as district and regional champs as well. Owosso also returns starters Jamie Maier, Sydney Somers, Lexi Hemker and Reese Thayer. Maier batted .410 with 57 hits and played shortstop. Among Owosso’s key losses to graduation are Madyson Rainey, a designated hitter who batted .343; Karley Kincaid, a gifted catcher; Reyn Tuttle, a first baseman who batted .364 with 51 hits and 50 RBIs; and centerfielder Nevaeh Ginger. Smith said that Owosso has high hopes for this season. “Our goal is to repeat being the state champs,” Smith said.
Chesaning
Last season: 12-18 overall, 6-8 MMAC
Head coach: Ron Poyer.
Key returners: Hailey Rolfe, Jr., CF; Ellie DuRussel, Sr., P; Hannah Cooper, Jr., IF/OF; Charley Mahan, So., OF/IF; Abbey VanHaaren, So., C/IF; Bryn Mahoney, Jr., OF/IF.
Outlook: Rolfe, a junior centerfielder, returns after capturing honorable mention all-state honors last season for Chesaning. However, the Indians have lost Kylie Florian, an All-Region third baseman and leadoff hitter and Ava Deveraux, an All-Region pitcher/shortstop to knee injuries. “Someone will need to step up this year and fill those positions,” Poyer said. “Overall, we will still be a young team. Our goal is to work hard and improve every day. We have a few players who we will need to replace due to graduation and injuries but we also have some players coming in who we think can fill those holes.”
Laingsburg
Last season: 32-6, first in CMAC, regional finalist.
Head coach: Jeff Cheadle
Key returners: Hailey Bila, Sr., OF; Kailey Cataline, Sr., P; Ashley Bila, So., SS; Madison Wagner, Sr., C; Haley Konieczny, Jr., OF; Ellie Baynes, Jr., 3B; Ella Merrell, So., 2B.
Key newcomers: Addyson Buchin, Fr., P
Outlook: Head coach Jeff Cheadle said that Laingsburg’s goals are “to repeat as CMAC and district champs and win regionals.” It will all start for Laingsburg with senior centerfielder Hailey Bila, who is headed to play for Michigan State University next season. Bila set a school record with 70 RBIs and clubbed a state record 20 triples. The all-state honorable mention player batted .504 with 60 hits. Ashley Bila, a sophomore shortstop, batted .620 with 85 hits with 36 stolen bases. Kailey Cataline boasted a 31-4 pitching record with 139 strikeouts and batted .384. Hailey Konieczny batted .432 as a leftfielder.
New Lothrop
Last season: 33-8, 14-0 MMAC
Head coach Tom Birchmeier
Key returners: Amya Brown, Sr., OF; Jersey Hemgesberg, Sr., P/1B; Isabel Henige, Sr., C; SIdney Green Sr., OF; Brynne Birchmeier, So., 2B; Sarah Dammann, So., OF; Marissa Rombach, So., SS.
Key newcomers: Madison Wheeler, Sr., 1B/UT; Delaney Gross, So., P/OF; Makenzie Wendling, So., 3B/UT; VIctoria Henige, Fr., 3B/UT; Ashlyn Orr, Fr., 1B.
Outlook: New Lothrop will try to repeat as the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference and district champion. The Hornets will be led by Brynne Birchmeier, a sophomore second baseman who captured honorable mention All-State honors a year ago. Pitcher Jersey Hemgesberg and catcher Isabel Henige are both four-year varsity players who captured all-MMAC, all-district and all-region honors as well. Sophomore Marissa Rombach, at shortstop, was all-conference, all-district and all-region as well. “We have an experienced group of senior leaders with some quality sophomores that were starters on varsity last year as well,” coach Tom Birchmeier said. “Our newcomers are young but have a lot of experience playing summer ball. As a whole, this is probably the deepest and most talented team I’ve had the opportunity to coach.”
Ovid-Elsie
Last season: 23-17, 9-5 MMAC
Head coach: Felicia Gingrich
Key returners: Olivia Burt, Jr., P; Maddisyn Miller, So., C/3B; Ashland Particka, Jr.; Jolene Nash, Sr.; Skylar Bowen, Sr.; Zoe Baiz, Sr.; Allyson Pokorny, Sr.; Alexis Hart-Butcher, Sr.; Paula Olger, Sr.; Gracie Schultz, Jr.; Kaitlyn Fry, So.; Karigann Cuthbert, So.
Outlook: Olivia Burt and Maddisyn Miller each were voted to the Argus-Press All-Area second team last season. Burt batted .475 last season for the Marauders and drove in 55 runs with seven home runs. Burt was also a solid pitcher, crafting a 12-6 record during the regular season and striking out 83. Miller batted .492 as a ninth-grader last year with 59 hits and 49 RBIs. She stole 24 bases.
Perry
Last season: 3-17, sixth GLAC.
Head coach: Kris Smith
Key returners: Ella Kloeckner, Sr., C; Lorraine Tharnish, Sr., IF; Olivia Winans, Sr., IF; Paige Bigelow, Sr., OF; Hannah Brodberg, So., OF; Celina McFarland, So., IF/C.
Key newcomers: Sarah Austin, Fr., P/IF; Maddison Ralston, Fr., SS/P; Teegan Hallock, Fr., OF, IF.
Outlook: Kris Smith takes over the Perry coaching duties this spring after coaching at Byron a year ago. The Ramblers will be led by unanimous first-team All-GLAC player Ella Kloeckner at catcher, a four-year varsity player who is committed to play softball at Lansing Community College. Sophomore outfielder Hannah Brodberg returns after capturing second team All-GLAC honors. Lorraine Tharnish, a senior infielder, was an honorable mention all-leaguer a year ago. “The team is looking to play .500 softball and continue to grow,” Smith said. “The team has a nice mix of experienced players and real strong young talent, especially in the circle. We should be a team we see growth from throughout the season as freshmen pitchers grow into their roles.”
