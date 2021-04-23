BYRON — After Byron rallied for five runs in the sixth, the Eagles extinguished Birch Run’s seventh-inning hopes on centerfielder Riley Viele’s throw to catcher Rachel Franks, who applied a successful tag to cap an 11-10 win Thursday.
The dramatics in the first game of the doubleheader gave new head coach Kris Smith his first victory with the Eagles (1-3).
Birch Run battled back for a 4-3 victory in the nightcap to salvage the non-conference split.
Byron, playing for the first time in 16 days since losing a season-opening doubleheader to Linden, still had plenty to be happy about after the opener.
Byron led 11-9 going into the top of the seventh. Birch Run loaded the bases with two outs when it got a single up the middle. One run scored and Sophie Belill was waved home, but was cut down by Viele.
“I saw and I heard everyone yelling for it so I just threw it,” Viele said.
Franks said the throw came to her in plenty of time and she was able to apply the tag in a cloud of dust.
“I honestly thought it was going to be a double,” Franks said. “I realized that we had the bases loaded. (Smith) intentionally walked a girl so the bases were loaded and then she hit one right through the center and at first I thought, ‘Oh man, we might give up a few more runs’ … But as soon as I saw the ball coming, she was about halfway down the line, I caught it and there was really no second thoughts.”
Byron’s five-run sixth started with Franks’ one-out single. Winning pitcher Jana L’Esperance also singled. With two outs, Anya Wasilenski hit a two-run single, Kelsea Strzelecki added a one-run double and Allison Dix drove in another run with a single. Brooklyn Durand drove in what proved to be the game-winner with another single.
Byron, which finished with 12 hits, three each from Strzelecki and Dix. Strzelecki had two doubles and drove in two runs.
L’Esperance allowed seven hits while striking out two with three walks. Birch Run’s Riley Zachery homered and singled.
Byron trailed 6-3 at one point before scoring three runs in the last of the fifth to tie the score.
“I think we played kind of relentless you know?” Smith said. “We continued to get good at-bats throughout the game … What a play to end the first game. When she hit it that hard to center field, I knew that Riley has a really good arm. I said, ‘She’s out if she goes.’ “
In Game 2, Birch Run was determined not to let the lead slip away again.
Zachery limited Byron to three hits. The Eagles were led by Viele, with one hit and two RBIs, and Franks and Jaden Zakoor, who each also had one hit.
L’Esperance took the loss, giving up five hits and issuing six walks. Three errors also hurt Byron.
Birch Run broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the seventh. An infield error, two wild pitches and a fielder’s choice scored what proved to be the winning run.
“We just didn’t get enough hits in the second game,” Smith said. “I thought our pitching was more than good enough to win that game.”
His team will get better as the season progresses, Smith said, as Byron has just three seniors on its roster — Dix, Franks and Viele.
