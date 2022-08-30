LAINGSBURG — An excess of enthusiasm plagued the Laingsburg volleyball team in the early-goings of its match against Ovid-Elsie Monday night, with a spate of unforced errors allowing the Marauders to take the first set. In the end, the Wolfpack was able to settle down for a solid four-set win (21-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-10).
From the outset, it seemed clear that the Wolfpack held a bit of a talent edge over the Marauders. Whether or not the team would overcome its obvious fondness for blasting balls past the back line long enough to actualize this advantage was less certain.
Throughout the first set the two teams exchanged short points on a fairly even basis, but Ovid-Elsie was just a little bit safer with the ball. After taking the lead at 5-4, the Marauders were able to cage away points here and there until they had just enough for the short-term ‘W.’
For the first couple of points of the second set, it appeared that things would unfold similarly, but then Laingsburg’s senior hitter Ellie Baynes found her touch and commenced letting everyone in the gym know about it, finishing three of the next five points, one of which ended on a particularly savage spike.
Baynes’ small outburst led to an Ovid-Elsie timeout. At the time Laingsburg was up just 6-2. After the timeout, the Wolfpack promptly won five more points, with Sophie Freeman on a serving hot streak.
Even after O-E finally broke Freeman, it was a few more points before the Wolfpack finally had their first obvious overhit like the first set. The rest of the evening would be more or less all Wolfpack, though there several moments of relative parity in the third set.
After the game, Laingsburg head coach Kelsey Jones implied the team has been waiting for switches to flip.
This is Jones’ first year coaching the varsity squad, after three years running things at the junior varsity level. The Laingsburg grad (class of 2010) believes she’s got a lot of great players to work with, but said that the early part of this season has been full of learning experiences, as everyone figures out just where they slot in.
Small tournaments in Owosso and Perry yielded mixed results (Laingsburg’s record is 5-6-3) and the Wolfpack’s first Central Michigan Activities Conference match against Pewamo-Westphalia was humbling — “They were a very tough first match, and now we know what we can strive to be,” Jones said — but things are beginning to gel.
“I feel like we’re finally starting to click,” Jones said. “We’re starting to gain trust and confidence in one another and working out a rotation that works really well for us so we can utilize all our talent.”
“In the first tournament there were definitely some struggles with the team dynamic and stuff like that,” said Baynes, “But we have started to connect more.”
Baynes finished the evening credited with eight kills and a block. In both cases she came in second on the team to Bella Strieff, who had 10 kills and two blocks. Maggie Willoughby had five kills, Freeman had three and Remi Fuller had two.
For Ovid-Elsie, libero Myah Uresti did a solid job anchoring the back line and Maddisyn Miller and Hailee Campbell each made some plays up front.
