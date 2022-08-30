LAINGSBURG — An excess of enthusiasm plagued the Laingsburg volleyball team in the early-goings of its match against Ovid-Elsie Monday night, with a spate of unforced errors allowing the Marauders to take the first set. In the end, the Wolfpack was able to settle down for a solid four-set win (21-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-10).

From the outset, it seemed clear that the Wolfpack held a bit of a talent edge over the Marauders. Whether or not the team would overcome its obvious fondness for blasting balls past the back line long enough to actualize this advantage was less certain.

