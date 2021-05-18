LAKEWOOD — Perry's boys track team defeated Vermontville Maple Valley 90-30 Monday to improve to 3-3.
Perry’s Jacob Orweller swept the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles in 16.94 seconds and 42.81 seconds, respectively. Orweller also won the pole vault (11 feet, 6 inches) and teamed with Troy Barber, Nick Barber and Aiden Brooks to win the 400 relay (47.58).
Aaron Seward won the shot put (34-0 1/2) and the discus (85-7).
David Zheng won the long jump (16-4) and 1,600 run (6:57.39).
Other solo winners for Perry were Troy Barber (200 dash, 24.75), Nathaniel Cochrane (400 dash, 57.82), Ben Hinkley (800 run, 2:16.14), Elliott Mergos (3,200 run, 14:26).
Perry also won the 1,600 relay in 3:50.54 (Cochrane, Jonah Smith, Nick Barber, Troy Barber) and the 3,200 relay in 10:20 (Cochrane, Hinkley, Mergos Zheng).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Perry runs past
Maple Valley
LAKEWOOD — The Perry girls track team downed Maple Valley 62-46 Monday.
The Ramblers (4-2) got two solo wins each from Hailey Lewis, Grace O’Neill and Jaidyn Sadler. Lewis won the 100-meter dash (13.49 seconds) and the long jump (15-9), while O’Neill won the 800 (2:38.84) and 1,600 runs (5:51.58). Sadler won the 100 (21.88) and 300 hurdles (1:03.77).
Other solo winners were Sydney Rose (shot put, 30-0), Vanessa Hewitt (discus (79-10) and Kallei Brown (pole vault, 8-3).
Perry also placed first in the 400 relay with Brown, Johnson, Anna Nixon and Lewis (52.31) and the 1,600 relay with Brown, Emma Cochrane, Lewis and Johnson (4:25.02).
