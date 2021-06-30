DETROIT — New Lothrop head baseball coach Ben Almasy was inducted into the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame Monday at Comerica Park.
Almasy, a 1992 graduate of Mt. Morris High School, has coached the past five seasons at New Lothrop with a record of 173-32-1. He has been a varsity head coach for 19 seasons at four different schools with a composite mark of 556-160-4. That includes 12 league titles and 11 district championships.
Almasy coached 11 seasons at Mt. Morris, two at Flint Southwestern and one at Flint Hamady. He was elected into the MHSBCA Hall of Fame in 2020, but because there was no high school baseball season that year due to COVID-19, he was inducted as part of the 2021 Class.
In his first season at New Lothrop in 2016, Almasy led the Hornets to a state runner-up finish in Division 3. New Lothrop won the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference title this spring and a regional championship.
