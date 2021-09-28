LINDEN — Lake Fenton defeated Owosso’s boys soccer team 4-1 Monday.
The Trojans’ lone goal came from Matthew Shattuck in the 74th minute. Cooper Walker was credited with the assist.
Owosso (6-4-2, 3-3-2 Flint Metro) trailed 2-0 at halftime and was outshot 11-8. Brennen Baran made seven saves for Owosso.
Lake Fenton improved to 4-1-2 in the Flint Metro.
Brandon 7, Corunna 0
ORTONVILLE — Brandon posted a 7-0 shutout over Corunna Monday.
The Cavaliers fell to 0-8 in the Flint Metro League standings. Brandon improved to 2-2-2.
GIRLS GOLF
Owosso 10th at Flint Metro meet
DAVISBURG — Owosso’s Ellie Feldpausch and Kennedy Peplinski both captured second-team, all-Flint Metro League honors Monday following the Flint Metro League Postseason Tournament at Springfield Oaks.
Feldpausch shot 97 and Peplinski had a 104 during the 18-hole finale. Owosso totaled a 488, placing 10th overall.
Linden was first with 348. Goodrich was second (354) and Fenton third (376).
Corunna placed 12th with 571. The Cavaliers were led by Emily Rodman’s 137.
Ava Champion of Corunna and Ava Penrod of Owosso both captured honorable mention this season in the Flnt Metro League.
Holek keys Durand sweep
CHESANING — Olivia Holek shot a team-low 52 to lead Durand’s girls golf squad past Byron and Chesaning Monday at Twin Brooks Golf Course.
Durand totaled 220, Byron had 240 and Chesaning 249.
Durand (6-1) got a career-low 54 from Marionna Callendar. Mackenzi Aslin shot 56 and Jordyn Lawrence shot 58.
No information on Byron’s and Chesaning’s scorers was reported.
The teams were set to clash again today at the 18-hole Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship at Byron’s Willow Brook Golf Course.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Owosso fourth at Genesee County
FENTON — Owosso had its best showing in the five years it has competed at the Genesee County Meet, placing fourth Saturday.
Grand Blanc (554), Fenton (432) and Flint Powers Catholic (285) were the only teams better than Owosso (217). Corunna placed ninth with 84 points.
Macy Irelan of Owosso finished third in the 100-yard butterfly.
Owosso had three third-place finishes in the medley relay with Lily Usher, Amanda Brainerd, Irelan and Mya LaMay; 200 free relay with Elizabeth McCroan, LaMay, Britney Aurara-Erzao and Kate Grinnell; and 400 free relay with Grinnell, Aurara-Erazo, Brainerd and Irelan.
Brainerd was fourth in the 100 breaststroke. Aurara-Erazo took fifth in the 500 free and Irelan was fifth in the 100 backstroke.
VOLLEYBALL
Ovid-Elsie fares 1-3
STOCKBRIDGE — Ovid-Elsie finished 1-3 at Saturday’s Stockbridge Invitational.
Ovid-Elsie reached the finals of the Silver Division Bracket, but lost to East Jackson, who bested O-E 25-18, 25-22.
In pool play action, Stockbridge defeated the Marauders 23-25, 25-22, 27-25 and Dansville swept Ovid-Elsie 25-14, 25-14, 25-18.
O-E opened Silver Division play by defeating Vermontville Maple Valley 25-14, 25-11.
