BYRON — The early jump belonged to Byron, but Stockwell Academy slowly took charge as the visiting Sentinels captured a 6-2 first-round Division 4 boys district soccer tournament victory Thursday at Byron.
The Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute as Trevor Ritter blasted a corner kick and teammate Nathan Webster ricocheted it in off his head. Webster’s leap was perfectly timed as the Sentinel goalkeeper failed to catch the ball before Webster deflected it in.
“Nathan made a good play on it,” Ritter said.
However, Stockwell Academy quickly tied the score two minutes later and took a 4-2 lead into halftime. The Sentinels scored four straight goals after Webster’s tally before Ritter scored off a rebound following a shot that clanked off the post by a teammate.
Two goals by Stockwell’s Seth Campbell and a goal from David Wilson with nine minutes left in the half gave the Sentinels a 4-1 lead before Ritter found the back of the net with 7:05 left in the half.
Stockwell (11-9-3) added two more goals in the second half, enjoying a 19-5 advantage in shots on goal for the night. The Sentinels advanced to the Division 4 district semifinals 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Genesee Christian against the host Soldiers (4-6-7).
Byron ended its 2022 campaign with an 8-9-1 record. The Eagles shared the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship with Chesaning, each going 5-1 in league action.
Byron head coach Greg Williams said Stockwell was able to get to a majority of the 50-50 balls and was able to control the tempo of the game.
“They had good possession and a few opportunistic hits and a few misplays by the keeper didn’t help us — we had our heads down a little bit,” Williams said. “I thought we possessed OK in the second half. But the 50-50 balls, those kicks, we just weren’t fast to them. I thought that changed the game.”
Elwood Lawler made 11 saves for Byron.
Willliams said Byron can be proud of its conference championship, especially after losing so many starters from last year’s 17-4 squad. Inconsistency seemed to hurt the Eagles down the stretch, he said.
“To win a co-championship with what we had — we only had three returning starters — that was a pretty good accomplishment for us. I think we kind of peaked a couple of weeks early. We won five or six in a row and the last couple of games we had some good halves and good moments. But it was on and off.”
“We had a good season, but we may have peaked too soon,” Ritter said.
