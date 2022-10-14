BYRON — The early jump belonged to Byron, but Stockwell Academy slowly took charge as the visiting Sentinels captured a 6-2 first-round Division 4 boys district soccer tournament victory Thursday at Byron.

The Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute as Trevor Ritter blasted a corner kick and teammate Nathan Webster ricocheted it in off his head. Webster’s leap was perfectly timed as the Sentinel goalkeeper failed to catch the ball before Webster deflected it in.

