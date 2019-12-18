BYRON — Byron stayed perfect with another blowout, routing Montrose 61-21 Tuesday.
Makayla Clement scored 20 points with four assists for the Eagles (4-0, 2-0 MMMAC). Sarah Marvin had 16 points, 14 rebounds, six steals and five assists.
Haley Hooley added eight points for Byron. Raegan Forgie had eight rebounds, four assists and three steals, while Becky Marvin had six rebounds.
Byron has won its four contests by and average margin of 28.2 points and none by less than 11.
Montrose fell to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the MMAC.
Chesaning 49, Ovid-Elsie 31
CHESANING — Chesaning rose to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the MMAC with an 18-point victory Tuesday over Ovid-Elsie.
Haylei Drope scored 11 points to lead the charge, with Lauren Schirle, Elizabeth Coon and Karissa Ferry all scoring six points for the winning side. Ferry added eight rebounds and Coon had three steals.
Erin Walter had 14 points and Lauren Barton scored 10 for the Marauders (3-3, 0-2 MMAC).
“Turnovers and offensive rebounds. That’s the whole story,” O-E coach Ryan Cunningham said. “Until we can clean that up we’re in for a long season.”
Fenton 52, Owosso 46, OT
FENTON — Sawyer Ball-Duley and Reyn Tuttle both had double-doubles but Owosso lost a heartbreaker in overtime Tuesday.
The Trojans couldn’t get a final shot to go at the end of regulation time and the Tigers (1-4, 1-1 Flint Metro) pulled away in OT. Ball-Duley finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds and Tuttle had 14 points and 10 boards.
Clover Brandt had eight points, seven rebounds and four steals for the Trojans (0-3, 0-2 Flint Metro League). Allie Langdon had five points, five rebounds and five steals.
New Lothrop 49, Durand 36
DURAND — New Lothrop defeated Durand 49-36 Tuesday night.
New Lothrop’s Brooke Wenzlick scored a game-high 24 points and added three assists, two blocks, eight rebounds and three steals.
Jordyn Lawrence led the way for Durand, scoring 13 points.
The Hornets improved to 2-3 overall and 2-1 in the MMAC. Durand stands 2-2, 1-1.
Morrice 62, Bentley 20
MORRICE — Morrice routed Burton Bentley 62-20 to improve to 2-1 Tuesday night.
The Orioles secured 17 defensive rebounds and stole the ball 26 times in the win.
Gracie Nowak led the Orioles with 14 points, three rebounds, six steals and five assists. Olivia Riley and Mandy Miller each scored eight points. Miller had eight rebounds.
Morrice will be back in action Friday as it travels to Flint Beecher.
Corunna 64, Linden 41
LINDEN — Corunna earned its second win of the season Tuesday, defeating Linden 54-41.
Entering halftime with a 19-15 lead, the Cavaliers hit the accelerator, outscoring the Eagles 35-26 in the second half to secure the victory.
Ellie Toney led Corunna with 30 points, 17 rebounds and three assists, Danielle French added 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers, and Sydnie Gillett contributed eight points and six rebounds for the Cavaliers.
Tuesday's Box Scores
NEW LOTHROP 49, DURAND 36
New Lothrop (2-3, 2-0): Wenzlick 5 10-13 24, Wheeler 3 2-6 8, Bushre 4 0-1 8, Lieneau 1 6-6 8, Riley 0 1-2 1 Totals: 13 19-31 49.
Durand (2-2, 1-1): Jordyn Lawrence. 4 1-4 13, Kennedy Pawloski 2 5-8 10, Maddie Raley 3 1-2 7, Mackenzi Aslin 1 0-2 2, Riley Vandendries 1, 0-0 2, Sydney Leydig 1, 0-0, 2 Totals: 12 7-16 36.
New Lothrop 17 14 5 13 — 49
Durand 6 13 11 6 — 36
3-Point Goals: Durand (Lawrence 4); New Lothrop 2 (Wenzlick). Rebounds: Durand (Raley 6, Pawloski 5); New Lothrop 42 (Lieneau 13, Bushre 9). Assists: Durand (Pawloski 2, Vandendries 2); New Lothrop 6 (Wenzlick 3, Bushre 1). Steals: Durand (Pawloski 5, Raley 2); New Lothrop 5 (Wenzlick 3, Lieneau 1). Blocked Shots: New Lothrop 2 (Wenzlick).
CORUNNA 54, LINDEN 41
Linden (2-3, 0-0): Alexis Parker 6 4-5 16; Paige Leedle 6 1-2 15. Totals: 13 9-11 41
Corunna (2-2, 0-0): Ellie Toney 11 8-9 30, Danielle French 5 1-3 11, Sydnie Gillett 2 4-8 8. Totals: 19 13-20 54
Linden 7 8 14 12 — 41
Corunna 7 12 21 14 — 54
3-Point Field Goals: Corunna 1; Linden 2
CHESANING 49, OVID-ELSIE 31
Ovid-Elsie (3-3, 0-2): Lauren Barton 2 6-6 10, Tristin Ziola 2 4, Caitlyn Walter 5 2-3 14, Kalista Bancroft 0 1-3 1, Allison Reppenhagen 0 2-2 2
Chesaning (4-0, 2-0): Haylei Drope 4 3-4 11, Lauren Schirle 2 2-2 6, Elizabeth Coon 2 6, Karissa Ferry 3 0-1 6, Julia Bishop 1 3-4 5, Claire Greenfelder 2 0-2 4, Sidnee Struck 2 4.
Ovid-Elsie 8 7 6 10 — 31
Chesaning 12 13 15 9 — 49
3-Point Goals: Chesaning 2 (Coon); Ovid-Elsie 2 (Walter) Rebounds: Chesaning 38 (Ferry 8, Struck 6, Schirle 6); Ovid-Elsie 10 (Barton 3, Bancroft 2, Hall 2). Steals: Chesaning 18 (Coon 3); Ovid-Elsie 4 (Cunningham 2, Barton 2).
MORRICE 62, BENTLEY 20
BENTLEY (1-1, 1-1 GAC): Brittany Nimmo 5 points.
MORRICE (2-1, 1-0 GAC): Gracie Nowak 5 3-4 14, Kaylee McGowan 2 1-2 5, Abi Beam 1 0-1 2, Allison Buck 2 0-3 5, Savannah Miles 0 2-2 2, Zena Latunski 1 0-0 2, Olivia Riley 3 0-0 8, Jenna Smith 3 1-1 7, Mandy Miller 4 0-0 8, Marlaine Ash 1 0-1 2, Mackenzie Doerner 3 0-3 7.
Bentley 5 1 8 6 — 20
Morrice 21 15 12 14 — 62
3-Point Goals: Morrice 5 (Riley 2, Nowak 1, Buck 1, Koerner 1). Bentley 0. Rebounds: Morrice (Miller 8). Assists: Morrice (Nowak 5). Steals: Morrice 26 (Nowak 6, Latunski 4, Riley 4).
BYRON 61, MONTROSE 21
MONTROSE (1-2, 0-1 MMAC): Totals: 9 0-2 21.
BYRON (4-0, 2-0 MMAC): Makenna Clement 2 0-0 5, Skylar Lewis 1 0-0 3, Olivia Krejci 1 0-0 2, Haley Hooley 3 0-0 8, Olivia Passig 0 0-0 0, Allison Hooley 0 0-0 0, Rebekah Cornell 0 0-0 0, MaryAnn Montgomery 0 0-0 0, Sarah Marvin 5 4-4 16, Makayla Clement 8 1-2 20, Raegan Forgie 0 0-0 0, Alexis Ragnone 2 0-0 5, Becky Marvin 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 5-8 61.
Montrose 5 4 5 7 — 21
Byron 25 21 7 8 — 61
3-Point Goals: Byron 10 (Makenna Clement 1, Lewis 1, Hooley 2, Sarah Marvin 2, Makayla Clement 3, Ragnone 1). Montrose 3. Rebounds: Byron (Sarah Marvin 14, Forgie 8, Becky Marvin 6). Assists: Byron (Sarah Marvin 5, Forgie 4, Makayla Clement 4). Steals: Byron (Sarah Marvin 6, Forgie 3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.