LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg bounced back from a season-opening loss and picked up a 37-24 win Wednesday over Morrice in its home opener.
“This (was) way better than what we did yesterday,” Laingsburg starting point guard Grace Graham said. “We rotated our defense way better and once we got it down the court our offense was a lot better (than last night’s game).”
Graham led the team in scoring with 12 points to go along with eight rebounds and four steals. Kara Mahoney added nine points, five steals and seven rebounds.
Wolfpack head coach Doug Hurst was also very happy about the team’s less-than-24-hour turnaround.
“For us to not have any time at all (between games), to come out and play much better just made me very proud of the girls,” he said.
While both teams’ offenses were sloppy early, it became clear that Laingsburg’s defense was going to be a problem for the Orioles. After falling 53-35 Tuesday to Portland, the Wolfpack shut down Morrice, which averaged a shade under 51 points a game last season.
“Our defense definitely improved tonight,” Hurst said. “It’s the same (set), we just have different rules for different things, so one minute it’s going to look like man another it’s going to look like zone.”
That hybrid defense made life miserable for Morrice, holding the Orioles to just six points in the first half and helping generate offense for the Wolfpack. Morrice head coach Kris Smith credited Laingsburg on its great defense.
“They do a really good job of disguising their zone and switch everything to man defense,” he said. “That defense really threw us off in the first half.”
Morrice was able to get a little bit of a run going in the third, thanks in part to Orioles’ guard Olivia Riley heating up from 3-point range and a press that slowed the Wolfpack attack. But by the fourth quarter, Laingsburg regained full control.
Laingsburg’s defense forced 22 turnovers, 18 of which came on steals.
“I was disappointed with our team energy and hustle in the first half,” Smith said.”We came out and played a much better second half, but 20-6 at halftime ... it’s just too little too late.
“We got outplayed, they were prepared to play and we weren’t and that’s on me as a coach.”
Riley finished with eight points to lead the Orioles. Jenna Smith added seven points and four rebounds.
Kris Smith expects the team to learn from the loss and improve as the season goes on.
“(The) kids didn’t quit, they played hard throughout the game,” he said. “We have to improve on scoring the basketball, I think we’re searching for who those scorers are on this team and hopefully we’ll get that worked out as we get rolling into the season here.”
Laingsburg 37, Morrice 24
Morrice (0-1, 0-0): Olivia Riley 2 2-2 8, Jenna Smith 2 3-3 7, Gracie Nowak 1 0-1 2, Abi Beem 1 2, Latunski 1 2, Marlaina Ash 1 2, Allison Buck 0 1-2 1 Totals: 6 6-7 24.
Laingsburg (1-1, 0-0): Grace Graham 4 4-4 12, Kara Mahoney 2 5-6 9, Lorna Strieff 4 0-2 8, Hayleigh Mertens 2 4, Bree Schlaack 2 4 Totals: 14 9-14 37.
Morrice 2 4 10 8 — 24
Laingsburg 10 10 4 13 — 37
3-Point Goals: Laingsburg 0; Morrice 2 (Riley). Rebounds: Laingsburg 27 (Graham 8, Mahoney 7, Strieff 6); Morrice 15 (Jenna O’Berry 4, Smith 4, Latunski 3, Ash 1). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Laingsburg 8; Morrice 10. Assists: Laingsburg 8 (Mahoney 5); Morrice 4 (Nowak 3). Steals: Laingsburg 18(Mahoney 5 ); Morrice 11 (Nowak 3,Latunski 3, Riley 2, Beem 1). Blocked Shots: Laingsburg 1 (Graham); Morrice 1 (McGowan). Turnovers: Laingsburg 22, Morrice 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.