CORUNNA — Senior Lilly Evans ran a personal-best time of 18 minutes, 44.5 seconds and the Corunna girls cross country team defeated Holly, 18-40, Wednesday in the rain.
The Cavalier girls took five of the top six spots, with senior Evie Wright second in 19:00.39, junior Emma Bruckman fourth in 22:30.29, senior Mia Finley fifth in 24:39.30 and sophomore Faith Crist sixth in 24:47.91.
“Despite the rain and threat of thunderstorms, Lilly ran an outstanding race with a huge PR,” said Corunna coach Bryan Heid.
The Corunna boys lost 32-23, but Cavalier senior Mason Warner placed first in 17:02.98.
The Cavaliers’ Logan Roka was fourth in 17:28.53. Corunna’s Kalon Boilore was eighth (18:53.77), while Logan Vowell ran ninth (19:11.79) and Kenny Evans was 10th (19:15.48).
