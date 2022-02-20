NEW LOTHROP — Hannah Beaucamp of New Lothrop has starred in track and field as a discus and shot put thrower.
In a few weeks, she will be gearing up for the spring season in hopes of winning an individual Mid-Michigan Activities Conference title.
For now, though, the 5-foot-9 senior — who is leaning toward attending the University of Michigan to major in English and pursue a law career — is a key part of the red-hot Hornets girls basketball team, which is 13-4 overall record so far.
While track and field is her best sport, New Lothrop girls basketball coach Jim Perry said Beaucamp — has been a key senior leader at the center position. Beaucamp, at 5-foot-9, is not a scoring or rebounding standout, but has been a steadying force as a captain — a two-year varsity player with a strong work ethic on and off the court.
“She is a great teammate and has an infectious personality and the girls love her,” Perry said. “Hannah excels at school and has been accepted to the University of Michigan. Hannah works her tail off in practice and in the weight room. She is a post presence for us and has established a quality post game over her New Lothrop career.”
The Hornets — who have won 10 of their last 11 games — stood second in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference with a 11-2 league record after Friday’s win at Byron.
“I’d say one of our biggest wins was beating Chesaning the first time we played them (47-38 on Jan. 18),” Beaucamp said. “Or sweeping Durand this season.”
New Lothrop won 44-34 at Durand Jan. 25 and 36-29 at New Lothrop Feb. 4.
Beaucamp said she just tries to make the team better when she’s in the game.
“I don’t always score, but I feel I am a playmaker and I have good vision and I can see everything from the No. 5 (position),” she said. “Also, I’m tall enough to make some good passes.”
New Lothrop assistant coach Kevin Murphy said Beaucamp has always made her presence felt as a defender.
“She’s a rim protecter in the midst of our team defense and she’s real strong,” Murphy said.
When asked about her personal and team goals for basketball, Beaucamp responded this way:
“My personal goal is to be able to finish more on my post moves and also improve on defense a little more so I can be a little more trustworthy against some of the faster people,” Beaucamp said. “My team goal would be a district title. I think we’re doing pretty well, we’ve come a long ways. At the beginning of the season, it was a little rough. We were all new, playing with each other mostly. But we’ve been able to come together pretty well.”
New Lothrop cruised to a district basketball title last season following routs of Bentley (53-24) and Beecher (44-15). New Lothrop finished 13-4, losing 47-24 in the regional finals to Hemlock.
Beaucamp finished third in the discus at last season’s Mid-Michigan Activities Conference Championships at Chesaning, placing behind eventual state champion Sarah Marvin and her sister, Becky Marvin. Beaucamp unleashed a personal-best throw of 86 feet, 1 1/2 inches.
“It was my PR by about a foot,” she said.
She finished fourth at the MMAC Championships in the shot put with a throw of 30-7. Her personal-best throw was a 31-5, good for sixth place at the MHSAA Division 3 regionals.
New Lothrop was the league champion.
“I want to win the league this year,” Beaucamp said. “I want to make it to the states. I didn’t have a spin (technique) for either of them. This year, once I learn that spin, because I kind of hit a plateau with my discus. I powered it up as much as I could.”
Beaucamp plans to pursue a career in law to be a criminal prosecutor.
Beaucamp is a member of the National Honor Society. She maintains a 3.9 GPA and is president of New Lothrop’s chapter of the Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America, or FCCLA.
