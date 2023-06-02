OWOSSO — At the Senior Athletics Awards program on May 14, the Owosso High School Athletic Department honored graduating seniors who lettered in one or more varsity sports during their senior year, according to a press release from the school. Seventy-one student-athletes were honored. Additionally, the athletic department named The Outstanding Athletes for the Class of 2023 — Claire Agnew and Tyler Hufnagel.
Claire Agnew, daughter of Theodore and Tara Agnew of Owosso, earned a total of eight varsity letters during her high school athletic career: four in track, two in volleyball, and two in cross country. Agnew has been named Academic All-State in both track and cross country, Kiwanis Athlete of the Month, a finalist for the Kiwanis Athlete of the Year Award, and a Flint Metro League Scholar-Athlete. The senior earned the Coach’s Award in track during her sophomore and junior years. In cross country, she earned the Coach’s Award her senior year. Agnew was cross country team captain in her senior year and track team captain in her junior and senior years.
Her Flint Metro League accolades include Second-Team All-Conference in pole vault and Second-Team All-Conference in the 1600-meter relay her sophomore year. In her junior and senior years, Claire was named First-Team All-Conference in pole vault. She is a two-time All-State Honors recipient for pole vault and will likely earn that award again at the conclusion of this season.
After playing on the varsity volleyball team in her freshman and sophomore years, she decided to run cross country. Even though she had always been a sprinter and distance running wasn’t natural for her, Agnew improved her 5K time by over 3 and a half minutes in her two seasons and finished as the fourth Owosso athlete on a team that finished 14th in the state. After only one year in the sport, Agnew’s teammates voted her co-captain of the cross country team.
She has broken several pole vault records while on the track team. During her sophomore year, she broke the school record by five inches with a jump of 9 feet, 9 inches. In her junior year, Claire finished second place in pole vault at the state finals with a vault of 11-0. She holds the current school record in pole vault at 11-9 and has set her sights on a state championship.
“Claire is an athlete who rose to the top by working harder than everyone else,” Owosso girls track and field coach Brock Holtsclaw said. “She gave everything to improve her strength, fitness, and technique, even waking up before 5 a.m. to go for runs because she knew she wouldn’t have time otherwise with her busy schedule. She is the best role model I could ever imagine and I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to coach her.”
Agnew plans to attend the University of Michigan in the fall to study Biology.
Tyler Hufnagel, son of Matt and Tori Hufnagel of Owosso, earned a total of nine varsity letters during his high school athletic career: four in track, four in soccer, and one in wrestling. He is a Flint Metro League Scholar-Athlete and was team captain of the boys’ track team for three years. In his sophomore year, Hufnagel earned the Coaches Award for Excellence in track. In his junior year, he locked in as MVP in sprints and hurdles and earned the Coach Harkema Award for effort and dedication.
Hufnagel earned those same awards for his track achievements during his senior year. In 2022, he was league champion in the 110-meter hurdles and Second-Team All-Conference in the 300 hurdles, earning him a place as a state finals qualifier. Also in 2022, he was regional champion in the 300 hurdles and runner-up in the 110 hurdles, finishing 15th in the 110 and 10th in the 300 hurdles at the MHSAA Division 2 state finals.
In 2023, he earned First-Team (League Champion) in the 110s and 300 hurdles. He also secured the regional title in the 300 hurdles and runner-up in the 110s, making him a state finals qualifier in both events.
He has been a three-year qualifier in the Greater Lansing Honor Roll meet in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles and a leader on the track team for three years.
In soccer, Hufnagel’s speed and intelligence on the field were used in key plays that led to a district win over Clio ast fall. He was Third Team in the Flint Metro League in 2020, received the Defensive Award his sophomore year, and was the most valuable defensive player for that season. During his junior year, Tyler was awarded the “True Grit Award” which is given to a player who is the toughest on the field, is a leader, and has a “no quit” attitude.
“Outside of Tyler’s physical abilities, most namely his speed, Tyler was often the coolest head on the team, especially in 2023 as a senior,” said Owosso boys varsity soccer coach Michael Erfourth. “Tyler actively mentored many of the younger players on the team, spending time with them, helping them when needed and pushing them to finish conditioning early in the year, and pushing them to maintain a positive attitude throughout the season. Every player at some point, likely has some negative moment, sometimes when they are down, or something gets said, or you can see the frustration on their face. Tyler was and is the opposite of that the past season. Tyler is a truly selfless leader and player.”
Tyler plans to study Kinesiology this fall and has not yet selected which university he will attend.
