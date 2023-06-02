OWOSSO — At the Senior Athletics Awards program on May 14, the Owosso High School Athletic Department honored graduating seniors who lettered in one or more varsity sports during their senior year, according to a press release from the school. Seventy-one student-athletes were honored. Additionally, the athletic department named The Outstanding Athletes for the Class of 2023 — Claire Agnew and Tyler Hufnagel.

Claire Agnew, daughter of Theodore and Tara Agnew of Owosso, earned a total of eight varsity letters during her high school athletic career: four in track, two in volleyball, and two in cross country. Agnew has been named Academic All-State in both track and cross country, Kiwanis Athlete of the Month, a finalist for the Kiwanis Athlete of the Year Award, and a Flint Metro League Scholar-Athlete. The senior earned the Coach’s Award in track during her sophomore and junior years. In cross country, she earned the Coach’s Award her senior year. Agnew was cross country team captain in her senior year and track team captain in her junior and senior years.

