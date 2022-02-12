DURAND — Protecting a one-game lead in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference race, Ovid-Elsie kept in mind its 37-31 win over Durand back in January.
The Marauders wanted no part of another defensive struggle, especially on the road Friday against the Railroaders. Ovid-Elsie (14-1 overall, 11-1 MMAC) opened strong, built an 18-2 lead after the first four minutes and cruised to a 70-49 triumph.
“We were looking forward to this game for a long time,” Ovid-Elsie coach Josh Latz said. “We didn’t play well the first time, shooting 19 percent. And, coming off a recent loss (50-42 on the road to Chesaning Feb. 4), this is a dangerous place to play against a dangerous team. We came in with a laser focus.”
Ovid-Elsie junior Logan Thompson scored a team-high 19 points, including 10 in the first quarter. Junior teammate Clay Wittenberg added 17 points including two triples in the first quarter. Axel Newman scored 12 points and Adam Barton added 10.
“We were trying to come out with a lot of intensity tonight,” Thompson said. “Tonight we got off to a 10-0 start and that set the tone for the rest of the game.”
Added Wittenberg: “We were focused on doing what we do … We started off phenomenally well.”
Gabe Lynn scored 13 points, making three 3-pointers for Durand (10-6, 7-5), which dropped its second straight. Austin Kelley scored 11 points and also sank three 3s. Dylan McDonald scored seven points.
Durand trailed 23-7 after one quarter of play, but cut the deficit to 23-14 on Lynn’s 3-pointer with 6:10 left in the first half. Ovid-Elsie led 36-23 at halftime before extending the lead to 20 after three quarters, 56-36.
“They punched us in the mouth in the first quarter,” Durand coach Bruce Spaulding said. “Josh had Ovid-Elsie ready to play and they are a well-coached team. They brought more energy at the start than we did.”
Ovid-Elsie’s MMAC lead remained at one game Friday after Chesaning improved to 10-2 in league play with a 69-47 victory over Byron.
Durand bagged eight three-pointers in the contest to Ovid-Elsie’s five. The Marauders, Latz noted, were determined to take the ball to the basket hard and strong throughout the tilt.
“We wanted to attack the basket and not settle for shots,” Latz said.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Braxton Stenger 1 0-0 2, Axel Newell 5 1-1 12, Logan Thompson 7 4-5 19, Clay Wittenberg 6 3-4 17, Adam Barton 4 1-3 10, Dylan Carman 1 1-2 3, Gunner McCreery 0 0-2 0, Jake Tomasek 2 0-0 4, Colin Fluharty 1 1-2 3. Totals 27 11-19 70.
DURAND SCORING: Gabe Lynn 5 0-0 13, Austin Kelley 3 2-2 11, Dylan McDonald 3 1-2 7, Jaxon Smith 2 0-0 4, Mason Pancheck 1 0-0 2, Markell Tate 1 0-0 2, Carson LePage 1 0-0 3, Alex Bruni 2 0-0 5, Gavin Wells 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 3-4 49.
