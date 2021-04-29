CHESANING — Tyler Sager pitched his second no-hitter of the season and Chesaning downed Durand 10-0 in five innings during the first game of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday.
Sager struck out 11 and walked one, improving to 3-0 on the season.
Rafe Deal drove in three runs for the Indians and joined Lucas Powell and Zach Marzluft with two hits. Marzluft drove in two runs
Chesaning (5-5, 4-2 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) won the nightcap 8-4. Logan Fulk pitched four innings of relief to get the win for Chesaning. Fulk gave up two runs on four hits. He struck out six and walked two.
Deal, who drove in a total of seven runs in the twinbill, had two hits and four RBIs in Game 2. Powell and Fulk also had two hits.
Corunna sweeps O-E
ELSIE — Corunna defeated Ovid-Elsie twice on Wednesday, 16-4 and 9-0 in the five innings.
The Cavaliers generated eight hits and took advantage of nine Marauder errors in Game 1. Carson Socia had two hits and drove in a run for Corunna. Caleb Stahr, Porter Zeeman, Gavin Darling, Scout Jones and Jack Belmer each drove in two runs and had one hit.
Darling was the winning pitcher. He worked six innings and surrenered four runs on six hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
Keigan Ormes stroked one hit and drove in two runs for the Marauders. Tyler Bancroft took the pitching loss.
In Game 2, Zeeman pitched a four-hit shutout with five strikeouts and no walks. Stahr, Zeeman and Scout Jones all had two hits for Corunna. Hunter McCorkle drove in two runs with one hit.
Ormes had two hits for the Marauders (3-8), who were plagued by eight errors.
Dylan Carman took the loss, working three innings and giving up six runs and four hits. He walked four and struck out one.
Rambler rally falls short
PERRY — Perry rallied for nine runs in the bottom of the seventh, but came up short in a 14-13 loss Wednesday to Lake Odessa Lakewood in the first game of a doubleheader.
Tristan Krupp was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs out the eighth spot in the order for Perry (2-10). Blake Lantis and Andrew McConell had two hits apiece, with Lantis driving in two runs.
Lantis pitched the first 31/3 innings, giving up 10 runs on eight hits. He struck out three.
Lakewood won the second game 13-3. Joey McGraw-Allen had two hits for Perry. Lewis and Jack Lamb each drove in a run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.